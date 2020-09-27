Kia gave its popular mid-size SUV the styling and interior of the popular Telluride — check out the new Sorento

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

The 2021 Kia Sorento is all-new for its fourth generation.

It’s a mid-size, three-row SUV and will be offered in either front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive.

No pricing was announced at this time, but it will go on sale later this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Taking visual and interior cues from the successful Kia Telluride, the new, fourth-generation 2021 Kia Sorento looks to be a pretty sweet three-row SUV. And there will be a hybrid option, too.

The Sorento is Kia’s mid-size SUV offering and a step down from the Telluride in terms of size. The new Sorento will come in five different trims and with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, according to a company release.

It also offers a number of engine options, including a naturally aspirated four-cylinder, a turbocharged four-cylinder, and two different four-cylinder turbocharged hybrids.

Kia didn’t announce pricing at this time for the new Sorento but expects it to go on sale later this year. Keep reading to learn more about it.

The 2021 Kia Sorento marks the all-new fourth generation of the South Korean automaker’s mid-size crossover offering.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

Its looks are undoubtedly inspired by its larger sibling, the Telluride.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

Like the Telluride, the Sorento is a three-row SUV.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

Kia will offer five trims: the LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-Prestige. The SX-Prestige AWD with X-Line appearance package gives more ride height, 20-inch wheels, and a roof rack.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

Both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

Initially, you’ll be able to choose from three engine options.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

The first is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder, good for a claimed 191 horsepower and 182 pounds-feet of torque. It uses an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

Then there’s the 2.5-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder that will produce a claimed 281 horsepower and 311 pounds-feet of torque. This is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

There’s also a 1.6-litre, turbocharged, hybrid four-cylinder: 227 horsepower and mated to a six-speed transmission.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

In the Sorento’s next model year, a 1.6-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder plug-in hybrid option will join the pack. It will have a claimed 261 horsepower.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

The interior looks like it will be stylish as well.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

You’ll be able to enjoy “bright satin finishes,” optional “metal texture inlays” or “open-pore wood inlays.”

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

On models with the leather seats, you can get quilted leather.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

It gives the Sorento a distinctly upmarket feel.

Kia

The cabin looks like it lets in lots of light.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

Kia says it also improved cargo room over the outgoing Sorento model.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

This cubby looks handy for storing a small toolbox.

Kia 2021 Kia Sorento SX.

The vertical air vents are an attractive touch.

Kia

An eight-inch touchscreen display is standard, but you can option a 10.25-inch one instead.

Kia

The front wears something Kia calls a “tiger nose” and new “eyeline” daytime running lights.

Kia

Kia styled the new Sorento to look sharper and more modern.

Kia

There’s a wave shape at the base of the C-pillar to give off a look of athleticism.

Kia

All in all, it’s a pretty handsome SUV.

Kia

Kia didn’t announce official pricing at this time.

Kia

The 2021 Kia Sorento will be available later on in 2020.

Kia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.