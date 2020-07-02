Kia just revealed a sleek new midsize sedan as it looks to mimic its success with the massively popular Telluride SUV — check out the K5

Kia

The 2021 Kia K5 sedan replaces the mid-size Optima sedan.

It’s a sharp-looking thing and will offer five trim levels.

The LX, LXS, GT-Line, and EX trims will be available this summer. The GT trim will be available in the fall.

Kia didn’t announce official pricing at this time.

In a market dominated by truck and SUV sales, it’s a wonder that any automakers are still investing in sedans. But they are – and the 2021 Kia K5 is the latest addition.

The new Kia K5 replaces the Optima mid-size sedan. Fans of the wonderful Kia Stinger will recognise similar proportions and design cues. Riding on the all-new N3 platform, the K5 is longer, wider, and lower, according to a press release. It has zig-zaggy running lights and a low-slung front-facia. It looks good.

The new K5 will offer a couple of engine options, have available all-wheel drive, and come in five trim levels.

It will be on sale in the summer, though Kia did not announce any official pricing at this time.

Kia’s Telluride SUV has found success in North America, selling so well it is reportedly called the Sell-U-Ride by company employees, according to Motortrend. The new K5 looks like another stab at a still-large segment of the US car market.

The 2021 Kia K5 is the stylish replacement for the Optima mid-size sedan.

The front grille wears a “shark skin-inspired mesh design.” It’s pretty striking.

The new K5 rides on Kia’s third-generation N3 platform, which will underpin other Kia models.

The K5 is two inches longer, one inch wider, and 0.8 inches lower than the outgoing Optima.

Its wheelbase is also 1.8 inches longer.

Kia improved the sound deadening so it’s quieter inside.

There’s an acoustic-laminated windshield on all K5 models for extra peace and quiet.

And an optional front-wheel-biased all-wheel-drive system.

Kia says this is “a first for a Kia sedan.”

The K5 comes with two turbocharged engine options.

The first is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder in the GT trim that makes a claimed 290 horsepower and 311 pounds-feet of torque. Zero to 60 happens in an estimated 5.8 seconds through the use of a new, eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that was developed in-house. If you’re looking for the sporty K5, this is the one.

The second engine is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder that produces a claimed 180 horsepower and 195 pounds-feet of torque. It’s paired with an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission. This is the setup you get with the LX, LXS, GT-Line, and EX trims.

The LX, LXS, GT-Line, and EX trims will be available this summer. The GT trim will be available in the fall.

The interior comes with either an eight- or 10.25-inch hi-res colour touchscreen.

The optional Bose premium sound system includes 12 speakers.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be available as well.

There’s also optional wireless phone charging.

A standard Rear Occupant Alert reminds the driver if there’s anything left in the rear seats.

There’s also a whole suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Features include forward collision warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, lane following assist, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist.

And there is hands-free trunk access.

The sporty GT trim currently sits at the top of the lineup.

It’ll have dual chrome exhaust tip garnishes.

And a flat-bottom steering wheel.

There will also be newly designed 16-, 18-, or 19-inch alloy wheels.

The 18- and 19-inch wheels come with Pirelli P-Zero sport tires.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof and an aircraft-type shift knob.

Overall, the thing looks sharp.

Kia didn’t announce pricing at this time.

But a 2020 Kia Optima starts at an MSRP of $US23,390, so the K5 will probably be priced similarly.

