Ford is bringing back the beastly Mustang Mach 1 special edition for the first time in 17 years — check out the newest horse in the stable

It’s a performance-focused, special-edition Mustang that slots below the Shelby GT350.

Ford didn’t announce how many Mach 1s it would make or how much they would cost.

The Mach 1 will be available at US dealerships in spring 2021.

Digging deep into its heritage roots, Ford announced the return of the Mach 1 moniker after a 17-year hiatus with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 on Tuesday.

The car, a limited special edition based on the current-gen Ford Mustang, isn’t just an appearance package, though that’s included too. No, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is packed nose to tail with performance goodies.

Let’s start with the engine. The Mach 1 uses a version of the 5.0-litre, cross-plane crank V8 that’s found in the Mustang GT, but tuned to put out a claimed 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque like the current Bullitt Mustang.

Beyond that, Ford fitted the new Mach 1 with features found on the high-performance Shelby GT350 and GT500.

The Mach 1 comes with either a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. But, if you elect to row your own gears, you’re in for a treat: Ford gave it the Tremec six-speed lifted directly from the GT350. It’s a crisp, snappy, and short-throwing thing – a joy to drive.

The rear-end aerodynamics – rear axle cooling system, lower diffuser, swing spoiler, and Gurney flap – are all sourced from the mighty GT500.

In a press conference, Ford’s Mustang Vehicle Integration Supervisor Nick Terzes called the new Mach 1 “the most track-capable 5.0-litre Mustang there is.”

Keep reading to find out what else is cool about the 2021 Mustang Mach 1.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 returns after a 17-year hiatus and wearing the famed Mach 1 moniker.

The first Ford Mustang Mach 1 debuted in 1969 and went on to set 295 speed and endurance records at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The 2021 Mach 1 is based on the current-generation Ford Mustang.

It uses Ford’s 5.0-litre Coyote engine that’s found in the Mustang GT and Bullitt.

It’s also a slightly retuned version of the Bullitt engine and puts out a claimed 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

The Mach 1 “bridges the gap between Mustang GT and Shelby models,” according to the press release.

In a press conference, a Ford spokesperson said the reason why the company decided to give the Mach 1 the cross-plane crank 5.0-litre V8 – rather than the flat-plane crank 5.2-litre V8 from the Shelby – was because it “recognised there was a different customer for this car and the Coyote engine was the right fit for it.”

Source: Ford.

The 2021 Mach 1 can be optioned with either the 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.

But if you get the six-speed manual, just know that it’s the fantastic Tremec unit that’s been lifted directly from the Shelby GT350.

Other Shelby GT350 parts include a shared structural component and improvements to the oiling system.

The mighty GT500 loaned its swing spoiler and Gurney flap.

Visually, it’s very clear this is a special-edition Mustang.

There are “Mach 1” badges all over the place and a brand-new front facia.

There are also very, very distinctive hood stripes.

Each car will also come with an individual badge number, as it’s a limited-edition model.

There’s also an optional Handling Package, which greatly increases downforce.

There are 10 different exterior colours available.

As well as two wheel options.

The car rides on a specially calibrated MagneRide suspension — Ford’s fancy, magnetorheological damper system.

Inside, it’s pretty familiar to anyone who’s driven a Mustang recently.

Except there’s a special Mach 1 shift knob.

Ford didn’t announce how many Mach 1s it is making.

Or how much they’d cost.

Regardless, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will hit US dealerships in spring 2021.

