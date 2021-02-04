Ford just overhauled its most rugged pickup and styled it after a fighter jet — see the new F-150 Raptor

Ford 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.

Ford just unveiled the all-new, third generation of the F-150 Raptor.

It’s the most rugged pickup truck Ford currently makes, intended for high-speed desert-running and leaping through the air.

No price was announced at this time, but the new Raptors will hit showrooms this summer.

You knew it was coming.

Hot on the heels of June’s 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck reveal comes the new F-150 Raptor: the performance one. The off-roady one. The desert-running one. The leapy one. This is the one for the people who want a Baja 1000-ready pickup.

Powered by a 3.5-litre EcoBoost engine, Ford says the new Raptor will have an expected range of more than 500 miles. No pricing was announced at this time, but the truck will arrive in showrooms this summer. Next year, expect an even more hardcore F-150 Raptor R.

But for now, read on to see the 2021 F-150 Raptor, a pickup truck that Ford says was inspired by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is the new, performance-oriented version of the pickup truck and designed for off-roading.

And it can leap through the air.

It marks the all-new, third generation of the off-roading truck.

The front fascia has been “completely redesigned,” according to Ford.

The grille is blacked out and meant to give a sense of width.

The automaker says the truck was inspired by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet.

US Air Force F-22 Raptor.

The functional side vents and the hood’s new heat extractor have all apparently been inspired by the jet.

I don’t see it, personally.

Inside, that idea of a jet continues in the highly technical cockpit.

The 12-inch digital gauge cluster features Raptor-specific animations and graphics.

The steering wheel has a top centering mark, aluminium paddle shifters, and a laser-etched logo.

The standard seats are bolstered, but you can option Recaro performance seats as well.

There are aluminium or carbon fibre interior packages.

There’s apparently even more interior storage than before.

There’s a spare tire mounted beneath the bed.

The new Raptor has a reengineered suspension system that will help it drive quickly over rough terrain.

There are Fox shocks and 24-inch coil springs.

The Raptor also comes with giant tires straight from the factory.

You can get either 35- or 37-inch tires.

When fitted with the 37-inch tires, the Raptor has a towering ground clearance of 13.1 inches.

Just like in the 2021 F-150, the Raptor will have a mobile generator.

There’s an optional 360-degree camera that lets you see everything around you.

And there’s something called “1-Pedal Drive.”

Basically, this lets you drive your truck off-road without having to worry about two pedals.

Pressing the throttle moves the truck forward. Releasing it activates the brake.

The Raptor comes with Ford’s twin-turbo 3.5-litre EcoBoost engine, though no official performance specs were released at this time.

However, Ford did say that low-end torque, maximum towing capabilities, and maximum payload have all been improved.

The truck is projected to have an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles with a full tank of gas.

Ford says the truck was designed to move quickly over rough terrain and also leap through the air.

No pricing was announced at this time, but you can expect the new Raptors to hit showrooms by summer.

And you can mark your calendar for an even more hardcore Raptor R in 2022.

