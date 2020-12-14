Ford announced a new off-road version of the 2021 F-150 — take a closer look at the rugged F-150 Tremor

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor hits dealerships next summer.

Ford unveiled the 2021 F-150 Tremor, a new off-road-ready version of its best-selling pickup.

The Tremor will have an upgraded suspension, a bash guard, knobby all-terrain tires, and a locking differentials as standard.

Off-road-focused software upgrades like a one-pedal driving mode and a feature that helps it make sharp turns will also be available

The truck hits dealerships next summer, and Ford hasn’t announced pricing details yet.

Ford unveiled a new off-road-ready addition to its 2021 F-150 lineup this week: The F-150 Tremor. And while the truck is no Raptor, it brings many rugged features to the latest version of America’s most popular pickup.

The Tremor trim was already available on the Blue Oval’s Ranger and Super Duty trucks, and now it will serve as a mid-point between the F-150’s FX4 off-road package and the full-blown desert racer that is the F-150 Raptor, the 2021 version of which Ford hasn’t announced yet.

But the 2021 F-150 Tremor doesn’t hit dealerships until next summer. Until then, you can learn more about the truck below:

The 2021 F-150 Tremor is based on the SuperCrew model with a 5.5-foot bed.

It’s powered by Ford’s 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and can tow up to 10,900 pounds.

Ford outfitted the Tremor with tons of upgrades aimed at making it perform better on unpaved terrain.

The truck also has an upgraded suspension setup — consisting of retuned springs and Tremor-specific shocks — that offers up extra travel in both front and rear.

It rides on beefy, all-terrain tires — 33-inch General Grabbers, to be exact — that provide more ground clearance and a wider stance than the standard model.

There’s also a Raptor-style bash guard and running boards to protect the F-150’s undercarriage from rocks and ruts.

Those add-ons give the F-150 Tremor better approach, breakover, and departure angles.

It also comes equipped with locking differentials in the front and rear as standard, and a handful of optional off-road-oriented tech features.

Buyers can opt for a 360-degree camera package or a feature that allows drivers to use just one pedal to accelerate and brake.

Optional Trail Turn Assist applies the brakes to the inside rear wheel, enabling tighter turns in off-road situations.

And an optional Trail Control feature — like cruise control but for off-road use — sets the truck to drive at a selected speed so the driver can focus on steering.

The F-150 Tremor also comes with a Rock Crawl mode that locks the rear differential, turns off stability and traction control, reduces throttle response, and brings the 360-degree camera view up on the centre screen.

To differentiate the Tremor from other F-150 models, Ford added a redesigned hood along with orange accents on the grille, recovery hooks, and badging.

Orange trim also makes its way into the interior, where you’ll find Tremor logos stitched into the seats.

Inside, there’s also a series of auxiliary switches so buyers can add on a winch, lighting, air compressors, or other equipment.

Ford hasn’t announced pricing for the 2021 F-150 Tremor yet, but the package costs roughly $US4,000 on Super Duty models.

