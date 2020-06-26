The 9 coolest features of the all-new Ford F-150 pickup truck, like a 12-inch screen, centre console that folds into a desk, and mobile generator capability

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The new 2021 Ford F-150 marks the 14th generation of the popular pickup truck.

It has more usable features than ever, including a 12-inch centre screen and additional storage space.

Ford didn’t announce pricing but said the truck would be available in the fall.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Thursday, Ford unveiled the brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck. It marks the pickup’s 14th generation.

The new F-150 makes do with a high-strength steel frame coupled with a military-grade aluminium-alloy body. Ford updated the headlight design, gave it a new power dome hood, and wrap-around bumpers.

All trims of the truck will offer the option of an all-new, 3.5-litre hybrid V6, which Ford claims will return an EPA-estimated range of about 700 miles from a single tank of gas. It will join the other engine options, which include a 3.3-litre V6, a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6, a 5.0-litre V8, a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6, and a 3.0-litre diesel V6.

It’s clear after perusing the truck’s extensive list of details and features that it’s a vehicle built for utility. Customers can expect a larger centre screen, even more connectivity, and usable interior work surfaces.

Keep scrolling to see some of the 2021 Ford F-150’s best features.

The 2021 Ford F-150 is all-new and represents the 14th generation of the best-selling pickup truck.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

There’s a completely redesigned cabin that includes a 12-inch centre screen.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

There are more premium materials, colours choices, and storage than before.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

There’s an available stowable shifter that can fold into the centre console at the push of a button.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

When in park, you can turn the centre console of your truck into a work station.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The new Interior Work Surface gives you a big, flat deployable surface that you can use as a desk.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

It’s available in both the bench and captain’s seat options from the XL to the Limited trim.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The F-150 crew cabs have an easily accessible flat load floor in the back that you can carry big items with.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The rear seats come with optional and dividable storage extenders that are lockable and can fold flat.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

There’s also an optional 7.2-kW exportable onboard power source that features four 120V outlets, turning your truck into a mobile generator.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Depending on engine choice, it can be available with three levels of electrical output.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

It’s an ideal truck for the job site.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford says each new F-150 comes standard with new cleats that are mounted to the sides of the tailgate that serve as tie-down anchors for longer items you put in the bed.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

There are also clamp pockets built into the tailgate of each truck, so you can hold materials steady while you’re working.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Everything is easily within reach.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The optional Tailgate Work Surface package also includes integrated rulers, a mobile device holder, a cup holder, and a pencil holder.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Power your life with the truck.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford claims the new F-150 “features more exportable power than any light-duty full-size pickup.”

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The optional Pro Trailer Backup Assist makes backing up a trailer much easier.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

You simply turn a knob.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

And watch from the giant screen.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The new F-150 will come with a number of engine options, including an all-new, 3.5-litre hybrid V6.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford claims the engine will return an EPA-estimated range of about 700 miles from a single tank of gas.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The all-new Ford F-150 will be available in the fall.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.