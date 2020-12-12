Ford's new hybrid F-150 officially has the best fuel economy of any non-diesel full-size pickup truck

Ford The 2021 F-150 PowerBoost gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined on two-wheel-drive models.

The hybrid 2021 Ford F-150 has taken the crown as the most efficient pickup in its class, according to EPA fuel-economy estimates Ford released Friday.

The rear-wheel-drive F-150 PowerBoost delivers a combined 25 mpg and can travel 750 miles on a tank of gas, according to the agency.

The truck is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 and an electric motor and delivers the most torque of any factory F-150 – 570 lb-ft – Ford says.

The Ford F-150 has been America’s favourite vehicle since the Reagan administration, and now it’s also the most fuel-efficient pickup in its class.

Ford announced EPA gas-mileage estimates Friday that give the 2021 F-150 PowerBoost, the only fully hybrid pickup on the market, the best fuel economy of any gas-powered, light-duty, full-size truck.

In its rear-wheel-drive configuration, the hybrid F-150 is rated at 25 mpg city and 26 highway, making for a combined gas mileage of 25 mpg, according to the EPA. The truck also gets an EPA-estimated range of 750 miles on a single fill-up of its 30.6-gallon tank. The 4×4 F-150 PowerBoost gets 24 mpg combined and a 700-mile range, according to the agency.



The Blue Oval’s new hybrid pickup gets its power from a 3.5-litre V6 and a 35-kW electric motor that claim a combined 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, the most torque of any F-150. The 4×2 truck can tow up to 12,700 pounds, has a payload capacity of 2,120 pounds, and offers onboard power outlets in the cabin and bed as standard.

According to EPA fuel-economy ratings provided by Ford, the least efficient 2021 F-150 is the 5.0-litre V8-powered model, with 19 mpg combined for the 4×4 truck. The most efficient gas-powered model is the rear-wheel-drive truck with a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6, which delivers 22 mpg.

When it comes to gas-powered models â€” not diesel â€” the best fuel economy one can get from a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado is 21 mpg, while the most economical 2021 Ram 1500 gets 22 mpg thanks to a mild-hybrid setup.

