The 13 coolest features of the 2 and 4-door 2021 Ford Bronco, the all-4x4 lineup's tough-as-nails go-anywhere off-roader

Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco is back as a Sport and two-door and four-door models.

The two-door and four-door Broncos have removable roofs.

Ford said the base-model two-door Bronco will start at an MSRP of $US29,995.

The long-awaited 2021 Ford Bronco is finally here and buyers have more models to choose from than ever before.

In addition to the Bronco Sport, there will be a Bronco two-door – and joining it, for the first time ever a Bronco Four-Door model in the lineup. The two will feature either Ford’s 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, good for a claimed 310 horsepower and 400 pounds-feet of torque or the 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, good for a claimed 270 horsepower and 310 pounds-feet of torque.

The two-door and four-door Broncos will also have the choice of either a seven-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic transmission. Every trim level of the two Broncos will also come with 35-inch off-road tires directly from the factory.

Ford didn’t announce more specific pricing or vehicle specs at this time but did note that the base two-door Bronco will have a starting MSRP of $US29,995, including $US1,495 destination and delivery. The first models should hit Ford dealerships next spring.

Keep scrolling to see the two- and four-door’s best features.

At launch, Ford says the 2021 Bronco two-door will have more than 200 factory-backed accessories.

As a throwback to the first-generation Bronco, there are trail sights on the front fenders that can be used as tie-downs.

As standard, the roof comes in three sections that are quickly removable.

You can store the first-row panels on-board.

The interior materials and colours were inspired by “natural palettes and outdoor gear,” according to Ford.

The driver can easily reach the instrument panel-mounted switches.

Buttons are finished in rubber so they are protected against dirt and water. That makes them easy to clean, too.

Ford did a great job incorporating the vintage facia design into the modern one.

Modular doors will be an available factory-backed accessory option.

There will be a 12-inch screen inside. Visibility looks quite good, too.

A mount bar is there so you can plug in your USB-powered accessories.

MOLLE hooks are found on the seatbacks so you can clip your stuff there safely.

You can customise your shift lever and grab handle with leather wrapping.

The four-door Bronco will be the first four-door Bronco.

It will also have removable roof panels.

There are front right- and left-panels.

A full-width centre panel.

And a rear section.

You can take them all off.

Or pick and choose.

All two- and four-door Bronco models will have a swing-out rear tailgate design.

And there is a slide-out rear tailgate.

Here’s another view of the bring-your-own-device rack in the four-door.

All Broncos will come with frameless doors that Ford says will make them easier to take off.

The first-generation Bronco served as inspiration for the new instrument panel.

The white-on-grey interior is also a great look.

Transmission options include a seven-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic.

You can get rubberised, washable flooring on certain models. There’s an integrated drain plug so cleanup is easy.

