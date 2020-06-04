BMW just revealed its all-new 4 Series coupe with a a huge front grille that's already controversial

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

BMW announced the second-generation 4 Series will be an all-new design.

The new coupe has a starting price of $US45,600.

It will be available starting in October.

The BMW 4 Series coupe is all-new for its second generation. That includes more power, more performance, and a wholly new front facia. More on that in a second.

The BMW 4 Series was first launched in 2014 when BMW turned its two-door 3 Series models – the coupe and convertible – into its own model. Now, for its second generation, the resulting 4 Series is bigger than ever.

In a company press release, BMW notes that compared to the 3 Series sedan, the new 4 Series coupe is 2.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 2.2 inches lower, and with a 1.0-inch wider rear track. The two cars share the same wheelbase.

Compared to the outgoing 4 Series, the new 4 Series is 5.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 0.4 inches taller, and has a 1.6-inch longer wheelbase. The front track is 1.4 inches wider and the rear track is 1.2 inches wider.

The most obvious and glaring design change to the new 4 Series is its front grille. The kidneys are now bigger than ever before, taking up the entire front facia of the car and extending from the top of the front bumper to the bottom. BMW says this is to provide “adequate cooling for the more powerful engines.”

Car enthusiast websites are already calling the decision controversial and directly comparing it to the previous generation. Some online are even Photoshopping the new car to imagine it without its signature feature.

Haters can breathe easy though – Domagoj Dukec, head of design at BMW, told Autocar that the large grille won’t make it to other BMW models.

Prices for the base 4 Series – the rear-wheel-drive 430i coupe – will start at $US45,600. BMW is aiming for a global market launch in October.

Keep scrolling to see what else is new.

The all-new BMW 4 Series is here for its second generation and it’s bigger and more powerful than before.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

All 4 Series models have increased horsepower and torque over the outgoing models.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The new 430i and 430i xDrive coupe have an updated 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 255 horsepower and 294 pounds-feet of torque. The 430i coupe will do zero to 60 mph in a claimed 5.5 seconds; the 430i xDrive coupe will do it in a claimed 5.3 seconds. Top speed is an electronically limited 155 mph.

The M440i xDrive coupe uses a 3.0-litre, turbocharged straight-six and produces 382 horsepower and 369 pounds-feet of torque – that’s a 62-horsepower and 39-pounds-feet of torque increase. BMW says the new M440i xDrive coupe will be able to hit 60 mph from zero in a claimed 4.3 seconds. Top speed is also electronically limited to 155 mph.

The new 4 Series is also bigger than the car it replaces.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

It’s 5.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, and 0.4 inches taller.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

It also has a 1.6-inch longer wheelbase and 1.4-inch wider front and 1.2-inch wider rear tracks.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The taillights are slim and L-shaped, drawing the eye to the new 4’s wider body.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The windows are also frameless so the doors look and feel airier.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The cars come in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

All models use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The six-cylinder M440i xDrive coupe also has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The 4 Series comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

You can get optional 19-inch wheels, however.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The interior is driver-focused, with newly designed seats.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

Standard driver assistance systems include lane departure warning and steering correction, blind-spot detection, and speed limit information.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

Pricing for the base 430i coupe starts at $US45,600.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The 430i xDrive coupe will start at $US47,600 and the M440i xDrive coupe will start at $US58,500.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

The kidney grilles are also huge now.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

So big that they can swallow an entire licence plate.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

But it actually sort of works on the new, larger 4 Series. It’s different, to say the least. You’ll be able to tell it apart from BMW’s other cars.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

BMW says it’s planning for a global market launch in October.

BMW The BMW 4 Series Coupe.

