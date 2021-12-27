Search

32 of the best charts, maps, and graphics from Insider in 2021

Composite of six charts and maps from Insider in 2021.
  • Each year Insider’s graphics team is tasked with creating visuals for our biggest stories.
  • We rated every member of Congress on their financial conflicts, visualized 259 LGBTQ characters in cartoons, and tracked Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet activity.
  • These are our favorite charts, maps, and graphics that we made in 2021.
The January 6 insurrection, in all its heart-pounding detail, from 34 people who lived through it.
Map of the National Mall of Washington DC
Map of the The National Mall. Shayanne Gal/Insider

We rated every member of Congress on their financial conflicts and transparency.
Conflicted Congress seating chart and US map showing rankings of every congress member in our financial rating index.

These are the 50 top stocks that members of Congress own.
Bubble chart showing the most popular stocks owned by Congress, by chamber

Governors of all 50 states are vaccinated against COVID-19.
A small-multiple cartogram map with needles over each state to indicate that all 50 governors have been vaccinated

We identified the 125 people and institutions most responsible for Donald Trump’s rise to power and his norm-busting behavior that tested the boundaries of the US government and its institutions.
A portion of an interactive on the people who enabled President Donald Trump throughout his life. This portion is 'Family and Friends'. It features a small description on who is in this group as well as a grid of photos of the members.

A map of the Kabul airport shows the choke points that make people trying to flee Afghanistan so vulnerable to attacks.
Map of Hamid Karzai International airport where an explosion occurred.

Millennials and Gen Z will bring down the GOP — if Democrats don’t screw it up.
A waffle chart featuring 100 voting ballots. The visualization shows the generational breakdown of the 2020 voting population, with boomers taking up the most space. On scroll, the visualization walks through how the voting population is expected to change in the next four elections.

BIDEN’S FIRST 100 DAYS: Charts show how they compare with Trump’s, Obama’s, Bush’s, and Clinton’s.
Presidential approval ratings first 100 days
Chart of presidential approval ratings in the first 100 days. Shayanne Gal/Joanna Lin Su/Insider

An Insider investigation revealed unarmed mental health response teams may not be the solution to police violence progressive politicians believe they are. 4,458 civilians were killed by US police between 2017 and 2020:
Graphic showing 4,458 civilians were killed by US police between 2017 and 2020

50 Black women have been killed by the police since 2015. Most of the officers who shot them didn’t face consequences.
Simulated screen grab of SVG animation on scroll showing police badges for each officer involved in the fatal shootings of Black women from Jan 2015 – Mar 2021

Doctors Without Borders saves lives every day. Some insiders say it is also a racist workplace where nonwhite workers get worse pay, less security, and inferior medical care.
Area chart showing Doctors Without Borders income by type

The FAA accidentally disclosed more than 2,000 flight records associated with Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets.
Heatmap of Epstein's flight activity from 1995 – 2019 ranging from light pink (17 flights)

The new monarchy:’ Why Mark Zuckerberg’s 1,380-acre oceanfront Kauaʻi estate has reignited anger over two centuries of Native Hawaiians being forced off their land.
An area chart with a y axis of time and an x axis of acres. The chart shows the acreage of Hawaiian government land deals from 1848 to 1900 split between Native Hawaiians and non-Hawaiians. Starting in 1861, non-Hawaiians started to significantly outpace land ownership in government deals compared to Native Hawaiians.

SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son spent $100 billion building an interconnected tech empire. See how the companies in this network buy, partner and lend to each other to power Masa’s vision.
A step of a scroll-telly data visualization in which a large dot representing SoftBank is surrounded by smaller dots representing companies it has backed. In this step, more than a dozen circles are highlighted to indicate they use Slack, another SoftBank-backed company.

An interactive database of the top influencer mansions and who lives in them
A grid of influencer houses with each featuring a stylized photo as well as the house's name. There is a filter bar up with active filters for the platform YouTube, the content Gaming, and the location Los Angeles. The grid is appropriately filtered to show 100 Thieves and FaZe House, the two matches in our database.

Inside Cathie Wood’s China investing strategy: The Ark Invest CEO breaks down why she’s selling out of Chinese stocks — and what she’ll be buying instead with the cash raised.
Bubble chart showing ARK investments in Chinese companies.

Spam robocalls became profitable scams by exploiting the phone system, but you can stop them.
The spam machine: flow chart showing how a spam robo caller works

259 LGBTQ characters in cartoons that bust the myth that kids can’t handle inclusion.
A grid of characters from Steven Universe that Insider confirmed were LBTQ+

A complete breakdown of the Oscars diversity problem over the past decade
Line chart of Oscar award nominations by race

The top 72 esports orgs that rule the gaming world and how much prize money they’ve won.
Cropped bubble chart of top esports teams by number of titles

Major League Baseball secretly used 2 different types of baseballs last season.
Scatter plot chart of collected MLB ball weights separated by production season, weight, and date used

Subway cofounder Fred DeLuca ruled the company like a demigod and pursued wives of franchisees. How one man sent the world’s biggest fast-food chain into a tailspin.
Fred DeLuca family tree
A family tree of Fred DeLuca’s family. Shayanne Gal/Insider

The pandemic created a bunch of biotech billionaires. Take our 5-question quiz to see how well you know the pay trends shaping the drug industry.
Question four of a five-question quiz that dives into different aspects of the money behind the biotech industry. This question asks how much each of four vaccine makers (J&J, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer) were paid in 2020. The user can allocate $750k to each company and then check if their answer is correct.

What to expect after a COVID-19 vaccine, from how long side effects last to when protection kicks in.
Timeline of how long it takes the COVID-19 vaccine to work.
Timeline of how long it takes the COVID-19 vaccine to work. Shayanne Gal/Taylor Tyson/Insider
Apple and Google partnered to develop contact-tracing apps to fight COVID-19 — but they fizzled in the US because people barely used them.
Charts showing the percentage of states' populations that installed contact-tracing services.
Charts showing the percentage of states’ populations that installed contact-tracing services. Skye Gould/Insider

All the differences between COVID-19 vaccines, summarized in a simple table.
A four-part grid in that features each of the four most prominent vaccines in the US. Each section has the company's logo, the vaccines name and a slot for content. A dropdown menu at the top of the form allows the user to 'ask' different questions which then updates the content within each vaccine's box, allowing the user to compare the differences between the vaccines.

One chart shows how dramatically the pace of vaccinations differs from country to country.
Range chart showing vaccine timelines by country

Rapid tests do not always detect Omicron — here’s how to know for sure if you’ve got COVID-19 or not
When your COVID-19 test is positive infographic.
When your COVID-19 test is positive. Shayanne Gal/Insider

This map shows the fastest growing and shrinking cities in America over the last decade
US map of metro area population change, 2010–2020

Changing jobs? Looking to switch industries? Our interactive tool can help you figure out your next position based on the skills you already have.
Abbreviated screen grab of top applicable skills and similar jobs for a retail salesperson

Browse more than 250,000 salaries from 250 of the country’s largest companies including Google, Deloitte, and Amazon.
A page for Google salaries as searched in Insider's 'Salary comparison tool' that contains over 250,000 salaries. The page features a search bar for companies and titles, a breakout bar featuring high-level stats such as lowest salary, median salary and highest salary, and a table featuring all salaries at that company

Take this quiz and find out if you’re ready to buy a house.
A form that calculates whether or not the user can buy a house. The form asks how many bedrooms the user wants, what the user's annual income is, what their monthly debt payments total to, their credit score, and the county in which they are house-hunting. Once the user presses submit the see whether or not they can afford that much house

