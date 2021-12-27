32 of the best charts, maps, and graphics from Insider in 2021

- Each year Insider’s graphics team is tasked with creating visuals for our biggest stories.
- We rated every member of Congress on their financial conflicts, visualized 259 LGBTQ characters in cartoons, and tracked Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet activity.
- These are our favorite charts, maps, and graphics that we made in 2021.
The January 6 insurrection, in all its heart-pounding detail, from 34 people who lived through it.
We rated every member of Congress on their financial conflicts and transparency.
These are the 50 top stocks that members of Congress own.
Governors of all 50 states are vaccinated against COVID-19.
We identified the 125 people and institutions most responsible for Donald Trump’s rise to power and his norm-busting behavior that tested the boundaries of the US government and its institutions.
A map of the Kabul airport shows the choke points that make people trying to flee Afghanistan so vulnerable to attacks.
Millennials and Gen Z will bring down the GOP — if Democrats don’t screw it up.
BIDEN’S FIRST 100 DAYS: Charts show how they compare with Trump’s, Obama’s, Bush’s, and Clinton’s.
An Insider investigation revealed unarmed mental health response teams may not be the solution to police violence progressive politicians believe they are. 4,458 civilians were killed by US police between 2017 and 2020:
50 Black women have been killed by the police since 2015. Most of the officers who shot them didn’t face consequences.
Doctors Without Borders saves lives every day. Some insiders say it is also a racist workplace where nonwhite workers get worse pay, less security, and inferior medical care.
The FAA accidentally disclosed more than 2,000 flight records associated with Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets.
The new monarchy:’ Why Mark Zuckerberg’s 1,380-acre oceanfront Kauaʻi estate has reignited anger over two centuries of Native Hawaiians being forced off their land.
SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son spent $100 billion building an interconnected tech empire. See how the companies in this network buy, partner and lend to each other to power Masa’s vision.
An interactive database of the top influencer mansions and who lives in them
Inside Cathie Wood’s China investing strategy: The Ark Invest CEO breaks down why she’s selling out of Chinese stocks — and what she’ll be buying instead with the cash raised.
Spam robocalls became profitable scams by exploiting the phone system, but you can stop them.
259 LGBTQ characters in cartoons that bust the myth that kids can’t handle inclusion.
A complete breakdown of the Oscars diversity problem over the past decade
The top 72 esports orgs that rule the gaming world and how much prize money they’ve won.
Major League Baseball secretly used 2 different types of baseballs last season.
Subway cofounder Fred DeLuca ruled the company like a demigod and pursued wives of franchisees. How one man sent the world’s biggest fast-food chain into a tailspin.
The pandemic created a bunch of biotech billionaires. Take our 5-question quiz to see how well you know the pay trends shaping the drug industry.
What to expect after a COVID-19 vaccine, from how long side effects last to when protection kicks in.
Apple and Google partnered to develop contact-tracing apps to fight COVID-19 — but they fizzled in the US because people barely used them.
All the differences between COVID-19 vaccines, summarized in a simple table.
One chart shows how dramatically the pace of vaccinations differs from country to country.
Rapid tests do not always detect Omicron — here’s how to know for sure if you’ve got COVID-19 or not
This map shows the fastest growing and shrinking cities in America over the last decade
Changing jobs? Looking to switch industries? Our interactive tool can help you figure out your next position based on the skills you already have.
Browse more than 250,000 salaries from 250 of the country’s largest companies including Google, Deloitte, and Amazon.
Take this quiz and find out if you’re ready to buy a house.