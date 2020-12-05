Meet the digital ad firms like LiveRamp and Beeswax that are tackling advertising's biggest challenges in 2020

Liveramp Daniella Harkins, SVP of sales excellence and strategy, LiveRamp.

Meet the 18 hottest adtech companies of 2020, Business Insider’s list of firms innovating digital advertising.

They include companies like DoubleVerify and The Trade Desk that are working on issues like contextual advertising and targeting.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meet 2020’s hottest adtech companies.

In a year when the pandemic rippled across the ad industry, causing mass layoffs from shrinking ad spend, adtech companies grappled with plenty of non-coronavirus challenges, too. Google and Apple’s plans to stamp down on third-party cookies led companies to rebuild ad targeting technology.

Adtech companies also faced a tough market for funding and M&A.

Business Insider identified 18 that are best rising to the challenge and solving advertisers’ toughest problems, including DoubleVerify and The Trade Desk. We chose them based on our reporting and more than 50 nominations, looking at factors like revenue, funding raised, and reputations.

Subscribe to see the full list: The 18 hottest adtech companies of 2020



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.