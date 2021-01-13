2020 was the deadliest year for law-enforcement officers since 1974

Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

2020 was the deadliest year for law-enforcement officers on record, according to a group that tracks officer deaths in the line of duty,

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 264 people working in federal, state, military, tribal, and local law-enforcement officers died in the line-of-duty in 2020 – the highest since 1974.

145 out of the 264 officer deaths were attributed to COVID-19.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2020 was the deadliest year for law-enforcement officers on record, according to a group that tracks officer deaths in the line of duty.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) published a report Monday that found 264 people working in federal, state, military, tribal, and local law enforcement died in the line-of-duty in 2020, the highest since 1974.

The causes of officer deaths ranged from automobile crashes, heart attacks, gunshot wounds and being beaten to death. But more officers died of COVID-19 than all officers combined, with 145 out of the 264 officer deaths attributed to the virus.

States that recorded more than seven COVID-19 officer deaths were Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Twenty-six states reported zero COVID-19-related deaths.

The number of other line-of duty deaths such as medical issues increased by 300% due to the pandemic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.