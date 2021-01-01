From breaking glass ceilings to breaking viewership records, here's a timeline of the top women's sports moments of 2020

- 2020 has been an unprecedented year on many fronts, and women’s sports are no exception.
- From the Marlins’ Kim Ng and the 49ers’ Katie Sowers to Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, women in sports shattered glass ceilings and achieved countless firsts this year.
- The NWSL made history as the first league back during the pandemic, the WNBA made waves through its social justice initiatives, and both leagues excelled in viewership metrics.
- Breanna Stewart, Sophia Popov, and Tiana Mangakahia enjoyed epic and heartwarming comebacks, and many athletes reached major milestones in their sports.
- Check out Insider’s timeline of 2020’s top moments in women’s sports below:
January 14: The WNBA and WNBPA reach agreement on a new CBA that increases player salaries, ensures maternity leave, and improves marketing and travel for the league
January 16: San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken becomes the first female to join an MLB coaching staff in league history
January 29: Canada’s Christine Sinclair becomes the worldwide all-time leading scorer among men and women with her 185th international goal
February 2: Carli Lloyd kicks a field goal in Super Bowl commercial
February 2: San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers becomes the first woman — and first out LGBTQ individual — to coach during the Super Bowl
February 24: Sabrina Ionescu makes history as the first college player — man or woman — to accrue 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds in her career mere hours after eulogizing Kobe and Gigi Bryant
March 21: Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird make the most of COVID-19 quarantine by starting Instagram Live series “A Touch More”
June 27: The NWSL became the first professional domestic contact sports league to return to action after the COVID-19 pandemic with the start of the 2020 Challenge Cup
July 1: WNBA superstar Maya Moore reunites with Jonathan Irons after pausing her basketball career to help overturn his wrongful conviction
July 21: Alyssa Nakken becomes the first woman to coach on the field during an MLB game
July 21: The NWSL announces that Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, and more than a dozen women’s soccer icons have joined a star-studded ownership group for a league expansion team in LA
July 26: The underdog Houston Dash win the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup
August 4: WNBA players openly endorse Rev. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race to rebel against Kelly Loeffler, a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream
August 21: WNBA legend Diana Taurasi told referees “I’ll see you in the lobby later” in response to a foul call she didn’t like
August 23: 304th-ranked Sophia Popov wins AIG Women’s British Open after losing tour card, battling Lyme disease, and nearly quitting professional golf
August 23: Diana Taurasi dropped 34 points on Kobe Bryant’s birthday while wearing the late legend’s name and number
September 9: NWSL and Japan national team star Yuki Nagasato becomes the first female soccer star to play professionally with a men’s club
September 10: Victoria Azarenka caps historic post-motherhood career resurgence by besting Serena Williams in the US Open semifinal
September 12: Naomi Osaka wins the US Open after wearing masks honouring victims of police brutality while taking the court for each of her seven matches
September 16: Phoenix Mercury’s Shey Peddy nails a buzzer-beating three to eliminate the Washington Mystics from the WNBA playoffs just weeks after the team cut her
October 1: Legendary point guard Sue Bird sets WNBA single-game playoffs record with 16 assists in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals
October 5: Manchester United jerseys for USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press outsold all of the players on the men’s side
October 6: Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart completes epic comeback by earning WNBA Finals MVP honours just 18 months after tearing her Achilles
October 6: WNBA successfully completes 2020 season without a COVID-19 outbreak thanks to “Wubble” in Bradenton, Florida
October 8: Future USWNT star Catarina Macario earns her first national team call up and becomes a US citizen on the same day
October 16: NWSL ratings were reported to have increased 493% year-over-year
October 30: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe announce their engagement
November 13: Kim Ng becomes the first female general manager in MLB history
November 18: Diana Taurasi made a surprise NBA Draft appearance, subtly promoting the WNBA on one of basketball’s biggest stages
November 27: Kristie Mewis scores and plays alongside sister, Sam, in first USWNT appearance in 6 years
November 27: Former kindergarten teammates Sophia Smith and Jaelin Howell earn first USWNT caps on the same day
November 28: Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game
November 29: Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia returns to the court after breast cancer, chemotherapy, and a double mastectomy derailed her senior season
December 1: USWNT players secure similar resources and accommodations as the men’s team through a settlement with US Soccer Federation
December 12: Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to score in a Power 5 college football game
December 13: Stanford Cardinal star Fran Belibi becomes the first DI women’s college basketball player to dunk in a game since 2013
December 14: Sports Business Journal names the WNBA’s iconic orange hoodie the best fashion statement of 2020
December 30: Becky Hammon becomes the first woman head coach in NBA history after Gregg Popovich was ejected early in a Spurs game against the Lakers
