USA Swimming calls for one-year postponement of 2020 Olympics: 'Pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images The USA Swimming logo hangs over a pool.

U.S.A Swimming on Friday called for a one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The letter was addressed to Susanne Lyons, the chair of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who recently said it was too early to make a call on the Olympics.

U.S. Swimming said that swimmers’ training abilities have been hampered by the spread of the virus and that “pressing forward” with the games amidst a pandemic is “not the answer.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Swimming on Friday called for a one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The letter comes after Susanne Lyons, the chair of the USOPC, said the committee backs the International Olympic Committee’s stance that it is too early to make a decision on whether to go forward with the 2020 games.

“As this global pandemic has grown, we have watched our athletes’ worlds be turned upside down and watched them struggle to find ways to continue to prepare and train – many for the biggest competitive opportunities of their lives,” the letter to Lyons read.

“Our world-class swimmers are always willing to race anyone, anytime, and anywhere; however, pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer.”

Lyons said on a conference call on Friday that the committees wanted more feedback from health experts before making a decision.

“And we don’t have to make a decision,” Lyons said (via USA Today’s Tom Schad). “Our Games are not next week or two weeks from now. They’re four months from now. And I think a lot may change in that time period.”

U.S. Swimming argued in its letter that by postponing the games until 2021, it gives athletes time to prepare for a safe games.

“It is with the burden of these serious concerns that we respectfully request that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year.

“There are no perfect answers, and this will not be easy; however, it is a solution that provides a concrete path forward and allows all athletes to prepare for a safe and successful Olympic Games in 2021.”

Long-time IOC member Dick Pound first raised eyebrows in February when he said he thinks the IOC has three months to decide whether or not to cancel the games.

However, Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said, contractually, it says the games just have to be held in 2020, suggesting they could be delayed until later in the year.

“We are affording the IOC the opportunity to gather that information and expert advice,” Lyons said. “At this point in time, we do not feel that it’s necessary for us to insist that they make a decision.”

The full letter can be found below:

USA Swimming respectfully requests that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. pic.twitter.com/q5bhUwi05q — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 20, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.