2020 Senate Elections: Democrats are in a high-stakes battle to regain full control of Congress

Democrats are making a strong play to win back control of the US Senate, which has been in Republican hands since 2015.

The US Senate is made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents that caucus with Democrats, meaning Democrats need to win back four to five seats.

The Senate seats most likely to flip parties are in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Maine, and North Carolina, but seats in Georgia, Iowa, Montana, and more are also very much in play for Democrats.

Control of the US Senate is on the ballot, with 33 Senate seats up for grabs across the country in 2020.

Regaining control of the US Senate for the first time since 2015 is a top priority for Democrats in addition to winning back the White House and maintaining their control of the House of Representatives.

Currently, the US Senate is made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents that caucus with Democrats, meaning that Democrats need to win back a net four seats to have a 51-seat majority.

Considering that Democrats are likely to lose Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama, they will need to pick up four seats to get to a 50-50 tie and a fifth seat for a majority. If Biden wins, Vice President Kamala Harris would also serve as president of the Senate and would be a tie-breaker vote.

Democrats’ most likely path to a majority is winning back seats in Colorado, Arizona, Maine, and North Carolina, and to pick up an additional seat in Georgia, Iowa, Montana, or Kansas to get to 51-49, according to election handicappers and forecasters.

Democrats taking back the Senate majority would be a significant achievement towards either delivering on Joe Biden’s ambitious policy goals, or blocking President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.

For Republicans, controlling the chamber for the last five years has allowed the party to confirm hundreds of conservative judges, including many younger ones, to lifetime appointments on the federal judiciary.

Key Senate races 2020

Here are the US Senate seats most likely to flip parties, the top races that could shift control of the chamber:

Alabama Senate: Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who won a 2017 special election in a major upset, is now in a tough reelection fight against former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in Alabama.

who won a 2017 special election in a major upset, is now in a tough reelection fight against former college football coach in Alabama. Alaska Senate: First-term Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is facing a more competitive than expected reelection challenge from Dr. Al Gross , an Independent who would caucus with Democrats if elected.

is facing a more competitive than expected reelection challenge from , an Independent who would caucus with Democrats if elected. Arizona Senate special: Republican Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat in late 2018, is running in a competitive special election against Democrat Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, and gun violence prevention advocate.

a former astronaut, and gun violence prevention advocate. Colorado Senate: Republican Cory Gardner is seeking a second term against former two-term Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper. Colorado has trended from a purple state to a reliably Democratic one in recent years, making this seat one of the most likely to flip.

is seeking a second term against former two-term Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper. Colorado has trended from a purple state to a reliably Democratic one in recent years, making this seat one of the most likely to flip. Georgia Senate, regular: Republican David Perdue is seeking to defend his seat and earn a second term against Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is mounting a formidable campaign in a state trending towards Democrats.

is seeking to defend his seat and earn a second term against who is mounting a formidable campaign in a state trending towards Democrats. Georgia Senate, special: Republican Kelly Loeffler was appointed to replace Sen. Jonny Isakson, who retired in late 2019 due to health concerns. She’s now running in a jungle special election with candidates of all parties on the ballot, including fellow Republican Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

was appointed to replace Sen. Jonny Isakson, who retired in late 2019 due to health concerns. She’s now running in a jungle special election with candidates of all parties on the ballot, including fellow Republican and Democrat Iowa Senate: First-term Republican Senator Joni Ernst is facing a competitive fight for a second term against Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

is facing a competitive fight for a second term against Democrat Kansas Senate: Republican Rep. Roger Marshall and Democratic State Senator Barbara Bollier are vying for the open Kansas Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts.

and Democratic State Senator are vying for the open Kansas Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Kentucky Senate: Democrat Amy McGrath is challenging Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, a race that has attracted millions in outside spending but is likely to stay in Republican hands.

is challenging Republican Senate Majority Leader in Kentucky, a race that has attracted millions in outside spending but is likely to stay in Republican hands. Maine Senate: Longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins is facing the toughest reelection fight of her nearly 24-year career in the US Senate against Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives.

is facing the toughest reelection fight of her nearly 24-year career in the US Senate against Democrat the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives. Michigan Senate: First-term Democratic Senator Gary Peters is running for a second term against Republican John James in a competitive race. Peters, along with Jones, is one of just two Democratic Senators running for reelection in a state won by Trump in 2016.

is running for a second term against Republican in a competitive race. Peters, along with Jones, is one of just two Democratic Senators running for reelection in a state won by Trump in 2016. Montana Senate: First-term Republican Steve Daines is facing a tough challenge for a second term from former Montana attorney general and two-term Democratic Governor Steve Bullock.

is facing a tough challenge for a second term from former Montana attorney general and two-term Democratic Governor North Carolina Senate: First-term Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is in one of the most competitive and expensive US Senate races in the country against former State Senator Cal Cunningham.

is in one of the most competitive and expensive US Senate races in the country against former State Senator South Carolina Senate: Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is fighting the most difficult reelection battle of his political career against fundraising juggernaut Democrat Jaime Harrison.

