Here are all of the winners at the 2020 SAG Awards

Sony Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

The 26th annual SAG Awards took place Sunday, January 19 live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

“Parasite” took home the biggest prize of the night.

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for “Joker” and Renée Zellweger won best actress for her role in “Judy.”

The 2020 SAG Awards aired Sunday, January 19 on TBS and TNT.

“Parasite” took home the biggest win of the night for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. It became the first foreign film in history to win the accolade.

Jennifer Aniston was shocked to win best actress for her role on AppleTV Plus’ “The Morning Show.” It wasn’t the only surprise of the night. Amazon’s “Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” surprised with a win for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Leonardo DiCaprio presented Robert De Niro with the life achievement award.

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker.’

Christian Bale – “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Renée Zellweger in ‘Judy.’

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Winner: Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sony Pictures Entertainment Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Winner: Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Netflix Laura Dern in ‘Marriage Story.’

Winner: Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman – “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Neon/CJ Entertainment The Kim family as they’re seen in ‘Parasite.’

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Winner: “Parasite”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

FX Sam Rockwell on ‘Fosse/Verdon.’

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective”

Russell Crowe -“The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us”

Winner: Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

FX Michelle Williams portrayed Gwen Verdon on FX’s ‘Fosse/Verdon.’

Patricia Arquette -“The Act”

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable”

Joey King -“The Act”

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl”

Winner: Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

HBO Peter Dinklage on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Steve Carell – “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Winner: Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour – “Stranger Things”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Amazon Prime Studios Season two of ‘Fleabag’ was released in May 2019.

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein – “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Apple TV Plus Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show.’

Winner: Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Amazon Prime Video Tony Shalhoub on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag”

Winner: Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Macall B. Polay/HBO Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Sophie Turner on ‘Game of Thrones.’

“Big Little Lies”

Winner: “The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Amazon Prime Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan on season three of ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

Winner: “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

HBO Emilia Clakrke and Jon Snow on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Winner: “Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Marvel/Disney Chris Evans in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Winner: “Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

