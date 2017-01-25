Here are the odds on the 2020 presidential election (from Elizabeth Warren to Kanye West)

Without any obvious Democratic challenge for the 2020 presidential election, people are grasping at straws.

Will Mark Zuckerberg run? He says no. Will Michelle Obama? She too says no. Still, you can bet on Paddy Power (an online betting giant) on Zuckerberg winning at 125:1 odds and Obama at 14:1. That means a winning $1 bet on Zuckerberg would pay $125.

Elizabeth Warren and Tim Kaine are the top-rated Democrats at 11:1. Kanye West comes in at 100:1 amid a bunch of celebrities.

Trump, meanwhile is the clear favourite at 6:4.

Here are the odds on Paddy Power:

Democrats looking for some measure of hope may be reassured that their party (whatever the candidate) is favorited on Ladbrokes to win the White House at 8:11 odds, where Republicans are at 11:8.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.