The 2020 presidential debate moderators are set. These four journalists got the nod.

Jake Lahut
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty ImagesChris Wallace listens to then-candidate Donald Trump in the final 2016 debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2016.

Summary List Placement

Four moderaters are set for the 2020 presidential debates.

The Commission on Presidential Debates released the picks on Wednesday:

  • Chris Wallace of Fox News
  • Susan Page of USA Today
  • Steve Scully of C-SPAN
  • Kristen Welker of NBC News

All but Wallace are first-timers, with the Fox News Sunday host returning after helming the final debate in 2016 between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Page will moderate the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on Oct. 7.

Scully will be in the chair for the second presidential debate on Oct. 15. In 2016, he was the backup moderator for each night.

Welker will moderate the final faceoff between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.