The 2020 presidential debate moderators are set. These four journalists got the nod.

Summary List Placement
Four moderaters are set for the 2020 presidential debates.
The Commission on Presidential Debates released the picks on Wednesday:
- Chris Wallace of Fox News
- Susan Page of USA Today
- Steve Scully of C-SPAN
- Kristen Welker of NBC News
All but Wallace are first-timers, with the Fox News Sunday host returning after helming the final debate in 2016 between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Page will moderate the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on Oct. 7.
Scully will be in the chair for the second presidential debate on Oct. 15. In 2016, he was the backup moderator for each night.
Four years ago I had the honor of serving as the back-up moderator for the @debates 3 presidential and 1 VP. This year it is a privilege to moderate the 2nd debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden OCT 15 @cspan pic.twitter.com/lsQ1xxdEOk
— Steve Scully (@SteveScully) September 2, 2020
Welker will moderate the final faceoff between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 22.
- Read more:
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump told her to go to North Korea and take ‘one for the team’ after Kim Jong Un winked at her
- Lara Trump campaigned with ‘proud Islamophobe’ and racist conspiracist Laura Loomer, who’s called for mass migrant death
- Mitt Romney officially ends his 2012 presidential campaign by transferring $US92,000 in leftover cash to his Senate coffers
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.