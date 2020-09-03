The 2020 presidential debate moderators are set. These four journalists got the nod.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images Chris Wallace listens to then-candidate Donald Trump in the final 2016 debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 2016.

Four moderaters are set for the 2020 presidential debates.

The Commission on Presidential Debates released the picks on Wednesday:

Chris Wallace of Fox News

Susan Page of USA Today

Steve Scully of C-SPAN

Kristen Welker of NBC News

All but Wallace are first-timers, with the Fox News Sunday host returning after helming the final debate in 2016 between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Page will moderate the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on Oct. 7.

Scully will be in the chair for the second presidential debate on Oct. 15. In 2016, he was the backup moderator for each night.

Four years ago I had the honor of serving as the back-up moderator for the ⁦@debates⁩ 3 presidential and 1 VP. This year it is a privilege to moderate the 2nd debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ OCT 15 ⁦@cspan⁩ pic.twitter.com/lsQ1xxdEOk — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) September 2, 2020

Welker will moderate the final faceoff between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 22.

