11 surprising moments from the Oscars that you might've missed

Kevin Winter/Getty Images The 92nd annual Academy Awards was filled with grand performances.

The 2020 Oscars aired on Sunday and it was filled with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them moments.

Janelle Monáe had a small wardrobe malfunction during her opening performance, but she didn’t miss a beat.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone made their award-show debut as a couple in the front row of the Oscars.

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho carried on a long-running joke that he was ready to drink after the show.

The 2020 Oscars was a night of exciting wins, glamorous outfits, and plenty of fun celebrity moments.

And since the show had no host, the Academy Awards relied on plenty of musical performances and some entertaining presenters to make the night more enjoyable.

Here are some of the best, funniest, and most bizarre Oscars moments you may have missed.

Janelle Monáe had a small wardrobe malfunction, yet she didn’t even miss a beat.

ABC Janelle Monáe almost made it seem like the button pop was part of the performance.

The singer delivered a grand opening performance that fans couldn’t stop talking about on social media.

Still, many noticed that Janelle Monáe had a small wardrobe malfunction as soon as she took the stage.

As soon as she stepped onto the stage, Monáe’s tuxedo-shirt button popped open. She handled the moment like a pro, simply stopping to adjust the button before carrying on as if it didn’t even happen.

Monáe also used her opening number to pay tribute to some films that didn’t receive directorial nominations.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Some costumes referenced ‘Us’ and some were a nod to ‘Little Women.’

The singer’s opening number wasn’t just entertaining, it also seemed like a message to the Academy.

For starters, Monáe and her dancers wore some costumes that referenced films that were not nominated for major categories at this year’s Oscars – some of the movies they nodded to were not nominated at all.

She opened the performance by channeling Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” – the film’s director, Marielle Heller, was not recognised for her work at this year’s Oscars.

Monáe and her dancers also paid tribute to other films that didn’t receive directorial nominations – Melina Matsoukas’ “Queen and Slim,” Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Jordan Peele’s “Us,” Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” and more.

At one point, Monáe also said, “We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films,” which seemed to reference the fact that no women received an Oscar nomination for best director this year.

Billie Eilish made a face during Maya Rudolph’s and Kristen Wiig’s musical number.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images,ABC It’s unclear if the singer was reacting to being on camera or reacting to the song.

When comedic actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig took the stage as presenters, they did a whole skit about acting and even launched into a musical parody.

During Rudolph and Wiig’s song, the camera panned to musician Billie Eilish, who made a face.

Some speculate Eilish’s expression was in response to seeing her own face on the monitor, not to the song. Others think the song’s references may have been lost on the 18-year-old singer.

During his brief acceptance speech, Brad Pitt referenced President Donald Trump’s recent impeachment trial.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best performance by an actor in a supporting role.

Brad Pitt only had about a minute to give an acceptance speech when he won best supporting actor for his work in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but he still managed to slip in a joke.

Pitt said, “They told me I have 45 seconds this year, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it and, in the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt’s joke seemed to refer to how the Senate did not call Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial, which ended last Wednesday.

Bong Joon Ho was spotted smiling at one of his Oscar statues.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Bong Joon Ho admiring his Oscar.

The most tender moment of the Oscars might have been when the camera caught Bong Joon Ho admiring the statue he won for best original screenplay for “Parasite.”

While his cowriter, Han Jin-won, delivered his acceptance speech, Joon Ho was behind him smiling and giggling at his award.

Bong Joon Ho also carried on a long-running joke that he was ready to drink after the show.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Bong Joon Ho turned all four of his Oscar nominations into wins.

One of the biggest winners of the night, Joon Ho had plenty of great moments at the Oscars.

When “Parasite” won best international film, he celebrated his cast and asked them all to stand for applause.

Joon Ho mostly used a translator to get his message across, but as he left the stage he joked in English, “I’m ready to drink tonight.”

Later, when he won for best director, he finished that speech by adding his to his promise, saying he will “drink tonight until next morning.”

Eminem gave a surprise performance, and many audience members were captured looking puzzled or unenthused.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images Martin Scorsese didn’t seem thrilled by Eminem’s performance.

At one point, The Academy showed a montage of popular musical moments in movie history, which included a clip from Eminem’s 2002 film “8 Mile.”

Right after that played, Eminem himself took to the stage to give a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself.”

Many famous audience members’ reactions quickly became memes, including Billie Eilish’s and Idina Menzel’s confused expressions and director Martin Scorsese’s unimpressed face.

Still, many other celebrities seemed to enjoy the performance. Actors like Gal Galdot and Kelly Marie Tran were filmed bopping along, and Eminem ended up getting a standing ovation.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was in the audience.

ABC He was there to support the winner for best short documentary.

Some were surprised to see skateboarding legend Tony Hawk at the Oscars.

He was briefly spotted in the audience, though he also walked the red carpet earlier in the evening.

Hawk was there to support the Oscar-winner for best short documentary, “Learning to Skate in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl).”

Josh Gad made a subtle joke that referenced a famous flub at the 2014 Oscars.

ABC Josh Gad made it clear that he could pronounce Idina Menzel’s name.

At the 2014 Oscars, actor John Travolta famously mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name as “Adele Dazeem.”

Travolta later explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he had been confused by a phonetic spelling of Menzel’s name that was on his cue card.

Nearly six years later, people are still talking about the moment.

This year, while introducing Menzel’s “Frozen 2” performance, actor Josh Gad said, “Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly how it is spelled.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone sat together during the show even though they didn’t walk the red carpet as a pair.

ABC Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone didn’t walk the red carpet together.

It’s not very often that actor Leonardo DiCaprio brings a date to award shows, but that changed at this year’s Oscars.

DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone, who have been quietly dating for more than two years, and didn’t walk the red carpet together, but they were filmed sitting next to each other in the front row of the Oscars.

The Academy tried to cut the “Parasite” cast and crew’s acceptance speech short, but the audience wouldn’t let them.

ABC Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron, and more were not having it.

When “Parasite” won best picture, the film’s cast and crew got on stage to accept their award.

Halfway through their speeches, the Academy tried to cut them off by dimming the lights and panning to actress Jane Fonda, who was supposed to wrap up the show.

The audience started to boo and some, including Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks, motioned for the Academy to turn the lights back on. They started to chant, “Up! Up! Up!”

Fortunately, the lights went back up and the “Parasite” cast and crew were able to continue.

