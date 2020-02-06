All 9 Oscar best picture nominees this year, ranked

Fox Searchlight Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures/Sony Pictures ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Joker’ and ‘Little Women’ were nominated for a combined total of 23 Oscars between them.

There are nine films nominated for best picture this year, amassing a total of 69 Oscar nominations between them.

As an Insider entertainment reporter and self-confessed film obsessive, I’ve watched all of the nominees at least once, and ranked them in ascending order.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

9th: ‘The Irishman’

Netflix Martin Scorsese now has the most best director nominations out of any living director — nine.

Oscar Nominations: 10

Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects.

Plot:A mob hitman recalls his friend Jimmy Hoffa.

Can it win?

Possibly. It’s more likely that Martin Scorsese would win for Best Director, but “The Irishman” does have support from all the key areas – editing, writing, acting and directing.

Should it win?

No. Scorsese is a master filmmaker and has influenced the majority of filmmakers working today in some form or another. But I believe “The Irishman” is getting most of its praise because of Martin Scorsese rather than for the movie’s quality itself. If it were directed by someone else, I wonder if it would be getting as much praise?

8th: ‘1917’

Universal Pictures Director Sam Mendes won Best Director for ‘American Beauty’ in 2000.

Oscar Nominations: 10

Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects.

Plot:Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Can it win?

Definitely. It won the crucial Producers’ Guild of America award, plus the Golden Globe for Best Drama. It’s also tipped to win Best Director for Mendes. This could very much happen.

Should it win?

No. A technically very impressively-made film for sure, but it places spectacle and technicality above everything else, leaving it weirdly hollow.

7th: ‘Little Women’

Sony Pictures Director Greta Gerwig is one of only five women ever nominated for Best Director (for ‘Lady Bird’), but missed out on a nomination here.

Oscar Nominations: 6

Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score. Best Costume Design.

Plot:Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms.

Can it win?

Unlikely. Greta Gerwig fans who think she was snubbed for Best Director may rally behind her, but there doesn’t seem to be enough love behind this movie from Oscar voters, who seem much more taken with a number of other best picture nominees this year. Gerwig could well win adapted screenplay, however.

Should it win?

In my opinion, no. It’s the definitive version of the “Little Women” story, for sure, and Gerwig freshens things up with the clever time-jumping narrative, but this is the seventh film adaption of Louisa May Alcott’s book. Something more original – a story, or style of story, we truly haven’t ever seen before – deserves the top prize.

6th: ‘Ford v Ferrari’

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox Director James Mangold was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘Logan.’

Oscar Nominations: 10

Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing.

Plot:American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Can it win?

No. With only three other nominations, this feels like a bit of a filler film in the lineup of nominees.

Should it win?

No. It’s a thrilling film, and well made, but quite a safe one. A win for “Ford v Ferrarri” would be quite a disappointment considering the originality and bravery of some other films this year.

5th: ‘Once Upon a Time Hollywood’

Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures Quentin Tarantino has won two Best Original Screenplay Oscars before (for ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Django Unchained’), but never a director Oscar.

Oscar Nominations: 10

Best Picture, Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing.

Plot:A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

Can it win?

Definitely. It won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical, and has a lot of support around it. There’s a feeling that this may be Tarantino’s “time.”

Should it win?

While you probably wouldn’t argue too much if it did win, this isn’t Tarantino’s best film by any means so it’s probably wiser to award a movie that is clearly the director’s best movie. A win here would really just be Oscar voters rewarding a director who has never won best film or best director, and Oscars should be handed out based on the film’s merit, not as a career award.

4th: ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Fox Searchlight Taika Waititi is nominated twice for ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ for Best Picture as a producer and for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Oscar Nominations: 6

Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlet Johansson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design.

Plot:A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Can it win?

Unlikely. It’s too divisive of a film – people either love it or hate it, which doesn’t do well in a preferential ballot (how the Best Picture winner is voted for).

Should it win?

It would be a singular, memorable film that will stand the test of time. It’s unlike any other film this year and has a lot of heart for a comedy about a boy with Hitler as an imaginary friend. Would be a worthy winner.

3rd: ‘Marriage Story’

Netflix Noah Baumbach directed ‘Marriage Story.’

Oscar Nominations: 10

Best Picture, Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Actress (Scarlet Johansson), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score.

Plot:Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Can it win?

Under a preferential ballot, it could. It may not be that many people’s number one choice but a film wins Best Picture by getting consistent number two and number three votes. So it could be a surprise, like “Green Book” last year. But it’s still a Netflix film, and some voters hate that.

Should it win?

Very much this generation’s “Kramer vs. Kramer,” it features two great performances from Driver and Johansson and an iconic Laura Dern. There’d be few arguments on my part.

2nd: ‘Joker’

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros ‘Joker’ has the most nominations out of any film this year, with 11.

Oscar Nominations: 11

Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing.

Plot:In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker.

Can it win?

Even though it has a leading 11 nominations, it would be a surprise if this were to win best picture. It’s still a comic book movie, and that greatly hurts its chances. Also, voters will view the inevitable Joaquin Phoenix win as reward enough.

Should it win?

It would be a worthy winner. It’s a groundbreaking film on several fronts. While we have seen six movie versions of the Joker character before, we have never seen a version like this (or any comic book movie like this) before.

This is a character study, one that turns a universally-known cartoonish comic-book persona into a human being we can, up to a point, relate to and root for. It’s an original film despite the previous incarnations of the character – it’s a game changer that takes something well known and conjures up something completely different.

This is exactly the sort of film to bridge the gap between auteur cinema and mainstream blockbusters. Still, there’s one film that deserves the top award more.

1st: ‘Parasite’

CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ would be the first South Korean film to win any kind of Oscar at all.

Oscar Nominations: 6

Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best International Feature Film.

Plot:All unemployed, Ki-taek and his family take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident.

Can it win?

Absolutely. It’s the favourite to win at the moment, perhaps tied with “1917.” It’s loved by everyone who has seen it and just won the SAG award for Best Ensemble, a vital Oscar precursor. A foreign language film has never won this award, however. Not even “Roma” could do it, and that won three Oscars.

Should it win?

Yes. Bong Joon Ho’s film is by far the best of the year, and it would really be a travesty if it didn’t win. It’s the most original and unique best picture nominee in years and is truly something cinema-goers haven’t seen the likes of before.

The script defies genre and refuses to be categorised as one easy description. It jumps from social drama to suspensful horror to outright thriller, and is probably the most unpredictable film of the year. You have no idea where the film is going or what is going to happen to characters you are fully invested in, but every twist and turn is completely satisfying and remains in line with Bong’s masterful command of tone and style.

It’s filmmaking at its best, from the original score to the (Oscar-nominated) production design of the house, to the expansive cast – all at the top of their game, despite none of them being nominated.

While every other film on this list, from “Little Women” to “Jojo Rabbit” to “Joker,” has drawn both lovers and haters, everyone has fallen in love with “Parasite.” There’s been harldy an ounce of critcism, and there’s a reason for that. It’s impossible to ignore the originality and skill that went into the making of it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.