IT'S OFFICIAL: The 2020 Summer Olympic Games Will Be Held In Tokyo

AP International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, shows the name of the city of Tokyo elected to host the 2020 Summer Olympics Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013.

It’s official: Tokyo is the host city for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Around 100 members of the International Olympic Committee took part in the vote to select a city today in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with candidate cities Istanbul and Tokyo making it through to the final round of voting.

The Japanese city won the vote 60-36.

Tokyo had been the favourite to win, and won the first round of voting, despite recent controversy surrounding a recent radioactive leak at the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant. Bid leader and IOC member Tsunekazu Takeda had told those voting that the city would be a “safe pair of hands and more,” with a budget of $US4.9 billion — far lower than Istanbul’s $US19.8 billion budget.

AP Members of the Tokyo 2020 delegation celebrate after Tokyo was awarded the 2020 Olympic Games during the 125th IOC session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013.

In total, three cities went to the Argentinian capital earlier today to make short presentations explaining why they should be host. Madrid went out in the first round of voting, and another round was held as no candidate had secured the required majority. The Spanish capital had touted the fact that 80% of its venues were already ready and only $US1.9 billion was needed for construction, but concerns about the Spanish economy may well have hampered its bid.

Istanbul was considered a wild card choice by many, not just because of its large budget but also because of violent anti-government protests in the city earlier this year and a doping scandal among Turkish athletes.

It will be the third time Tokyo has hosted the games, having previously hosted in 1940 and 1964. Neither Istanbul nor Madrid have hosted before.

The 2012 Summer Games were held in London, U.K., while the 2016 Summer Games are due to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

