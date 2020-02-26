NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, but after that, the predictions get much tougher.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Until then, experts from around the NFL world will do their best to predict how the first round of the draft will play out.

We analysed 11 mock drafts to get a sense of what experts expect from the first 32 picks of the draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to be a doozy, with an extremely talented pool of college players ready to make the leap to professional football.

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t officially be on the clock until April 23, but in the meantime, experts from around the NFL world have put together mock drafts predicting how the first round will play out.

We analysed the mock drafts of 11 experts – Danny Kelly at The Ringer,Chad Reuter, Maurice Jones-Drew, Daniel Jeremiah, Lance Zierlein and Bucky Brooks at NFL.com,Will Brinson and R.J. White at CBS Sports,Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay at ESPN, and Walter Football – to see if we could find any consensus on how the first round is expected to shake out.

Take a look below and see what the experts think will happen in the first round of the draft, with their thoughts on each pick.

1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB (LSU)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 11 of 11

Other possibilities: N/A

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Hyperefficient signal-caller with top-tier accuracy, ice in his veins even under pressure, and some out-of-structure playmaking moxie―but just one season of elite production”

2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young, Edge (Ohio State)

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 10 of 11

Other possibilities: Tua Tagovailoa (trade with Miami), QB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From White: “Edge rusher isn’t the biggest need for the Redskins, but when you can get the undisputed best player in the draft, you pull the trigger. Just ask the 49ers last year, who rode Nick Bosa and a fierce D-line to the Super Bowl.”

3. Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State)

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Experts: 8 of 11

Other possibilities: Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn); Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “Okudah, the top corner in this class, reminds me a little bit of Stephon Gilmore, whom Patricia coached for a season in New England. The Buckeye is also a stellar tackler off the edge. With Young off the board, Okudah is the top defender available.”

4. New York Giants — Jedrick Wills, OT (Alabama)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson); Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State); Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Wills is an industrial-strength, physical mauler at right tackle who brings a tenacious demeanour to both the run and pass games. The former five-star recruit wastes few movements, calmly stunning opposing pass rushers with a strong punch or manhandling opponents with his superior upper-body torque.”

5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 8 of 11

Other possibilities: Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Assuming another QB-needy team doesn’t trade up with Detroit or New York to cut in line, Tagovailoa is a really good start for a Miami team looking to aggressively kick-start its rebuild through the draft. Teams are approaching the lefty’s hip injury with different levels of cautiousness, but if he’s medically cleared, the Dolphins would be getting an exceptional signal-caller.”

6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Jordan Love, QB (Utah State); Jedrick Wills, OT (Alabama); Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The likely departure of Philip Rivers puts the Chargers in the QB market. Herbert could be a nice fit as an athletic, high-IQ passer with intriguing physical tools.”

7. Carolina Panthers — Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 8 of 11

Other possibilities: Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon); Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State); Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “The Panthers are getting an absolute steal with this pick, as Derrick Brown has the talent to be chosen in the top five, perhaps even No. 3 overall if there are no trades. Carolina could use a long-term replacement for Gerald McCoy in the interior of its defensive line.”

8. Arizona Cardinals — Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

AP Photo/David Banks

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville); Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Jedrick Wills, OT (Alabama); Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)

Key expert quote: From Jones-Drew: “Protecting Kyler Murray should be the Cardinals’ top priority this offseason.”

9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU); Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Jeremiah: “Pairing Simmons with last year’s first-round pick, Josh Allen, will give the Jaguars two elite defensive athletes to build around. He can play linebacker or safety.”

10. Cleveland Browns — Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa); Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina); Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “Offensive line has to be the primary thing the Browns need to fix this offseason given how badly the OL performed last year. And this is a good draft to help fix the issues plauging them, by grabbing Thomas here.”

11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville)

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU); CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Massive yet nimble left tackle who plays with a mean streak in the run game and takes an hour to run around in pass protection.”

12. Oakland Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Experts: 8 of 11

Other possibilities: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Jeudy’s top-notch routes, quickness and hands make him an elite talent — the kind of playmaker the Raiders had hoped Antonio Brown would be for them last year.”

13. Indianapolis Colts — Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina)

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU); Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon)

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “You can never have enough dominant pass rushers, and the Colts could opt to use an early draft pick on a successor for Justin Houston. They could also find a stud in the interior of their defensive front, and filling that area would allow them to take the best player available. Javon Kinlaw is a great athlete, and he has been a major disruptor in 2019. He dominated the Senior Bowl, just like Aaron Donald did six years ago.”

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina); Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville); Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “Chaisson had just 9.5 sacks in his college career, but this is a bet on a terrific upside for a twitchy pass-rusher who should test well at the combine later this month. After taking Devin White in the first round last year, Tampa can go back to the LSU well here with Chaisson.”

15. Denver Broncos — CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson); Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From Jones-Drew: “Courtland Sutton is great and all, but Drew Lock needs more weapons. Lamb is a big-time playmaker.”

16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State); K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU); Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Epenesa can overpower tackles, hustle for sacks and hold the line of scrimmage. The Falcons tied for the second-fewest sacks among all NFL squads in 2019 (28).”

17. Dallas Cowboys — Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa); Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama); Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); Grant Delpit, S (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Zierlein: “Assuming Dallas locks up pending free agent Byron Jones, McKinney would give the ‘Boys a versatile, interchangeable safety who can also line up over the slot.”

18. Miami Dolphins (via Steelers) — D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); CJ Henderson, CB (Florida); CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “The Dolphins need to add tons of talent around their new quarterback to give him a fighting chance. They have so many holes on offence that almost every position makes sense. D’Andre Swift might be the best offensive player on the board. D’Andre Swift lives up to his name concerning that attribute, but vision is his best strength.”

19. Oakland Raiders (via Bears) — Patrick Queen, LB (LSU)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: CJ Henderson, CB (Florida); Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma); Julian Okwara, Edge (Notre Dame)

Key expert quote: From Jeremiah: “The Raiders need to get faster and more dynamic on defence. Queen plays sideline to sideline, and he’s outstanding in coverage.”

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams) — CJ Henderson, CB (Florida)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson); Austin Jackson, OT (USC); Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “The Jags’ Jalen Ramsey-sized hole at the position, and Henderson could help fill it. The word I’ve used to describe Henderson’s tape is “natural.” He is smooth in coverage, flipping his hips with ease to run with run with receivers. He didn’t have an interception in 2019, but he had six total in the two previous seasons.”

21. Philadelphia Eagles — Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); Jalen Reagor, WR (TCU); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From White: “Ruggs certainly could go much higher than this, but if he’s available, he’ll bring the dynamic presence the Eagles sorely lacked last year when DeSean Jackson, who is 33, missed most of last season with an injury.”

22. Buffalo Bills — Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR (Colorado); Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Zierlein: “What do you give a big-armed quarterback with spotty accuracy? I suggest a big, downfield wideout with good ball skills and an incredible catch radius.”

23. New England Patriots — Grant Delpit, S (LSU)

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); Cesar Ruiz, C (Michigan); Jacob Eason, QB (Washington); Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Some might lean toward Tom Brady’s heir — maybe Love. Some might think about shoring up the offensive line in case Joe Thuney leaves Foxborough. But I’m going with the rangy Delpit, especially with Devin McCourty not a lock to be back. Delpit didn’t have the best season at LSU, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots would get the most out of him. The Pats need to keep that defence strong.”

24. New Orleans Saints — Jordan Love, QB (Utah State)

AP Photo/Eli Lucero

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU); Noah Igbinoghene, CB (Auburn); Laviska Shenault Jr., WR (Colorado)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Dynamic signal-caller with a flick-of-the-wrist throwing style, good touch, and plenty of athleticism―but big questions around his decision-making and ball security.”

25. Minnesota Vikings — No consensus

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Experts: N/A

Other possibilities: Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama); CJ Henderson, CB (Florida); Terrell Lewis, LB (Alabama); Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “The Vikings’ secondary is due for a reboot this spring. Diggs gets to take on his brother, Stefon, in practice on a daily basis, which will be good prep for taking on the rest of the league’s top wideouts.”

26. Miami Dolphins (via Texans) — Austin Jackson, OT (USC)

AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia); Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah); Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State)

Key expert quote: From Jeremiah: “The Dolphins’ offensive overhaul continues with a very athletic offensive tackle. Jackson is only 20 years old, and he has tremendous upside.”

27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State)

AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa); Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa); Zack Baun, Edge (Wisconsin)

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The ex-Penn State standout has the length, athleticism and burst Seattle covets in an edge rusher.”

28. Baltimore Ravens — Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma)

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Zack Baun, Edge (Wisconsin); Grant Delpit, S (LSU); Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU); Patrick Queen, LB (LSU)

Key expert quote: From White: “The Ravens are losing a lot of snaps in free agency with Patrick Owanusor and Josh Bynes hitting the open market. Murray brings excellent speed to the position and can solidify one spot in the starting lineup.”

29. Tennessee Titans — Marlon Davidson, Edge (Auburn)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa); Jonathan Taylor, RB (Wisconsin)

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “Blue-collar edge defender with versatility and a high-revving motor? Yeah, that fits the Titans’ profile.”

30. Green Bay Packers — Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); Laviska Shenault Jr., WR (Colorado); Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “The Packers needed another option for Aaron Rodgers outside of Davante Adams last year, so why not go out and actually invest in a playmaker like Jefferson who showed up on the biggest stages?”

31. San Francisco 49ers — Zack Baun, LB (Wisconsin)

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Grant Delpit, S (LSU); Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU); Curtis Weaver, Edge (Boise State)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “I know the 49ers have plenty of talent all over their defensive front seven, but I don’t think that will stop them from improving a strength of the team from last year to give them depth and options moving forward.”

32. Kansas City Chiefs — A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Patrick Queen, LB (LSU); J.K. Dobbins, RB (Ohio State); Cesar Ruiz, OL (Michigan);

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “This is the perfect time to groom an eventual successor to Richard Sherman. Terrell possesses impressive traits and displays an aggressive playing style that suits the 49ers’ scheme.”

