Here are the 2020 MTV VMAs nominees

Lady Gaga/Interscope Records via YouTube Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga collaborated on the track ‘Rain on Me.’

The nominations for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Thursday.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were both nominated for nine awards, and other musicians like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd also received nominations.

The awards show will take place on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, live from New York’s Barclays Centre.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Video of the year

Billie Eilish/YouTube Billie Eilish in the video for ‘Everything I Wanted.’

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artist of the year

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for artist of the year.

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song of the year

Screenshot YouTube/Doja Cat Doja Cat incorporated the dance popularised on TikTok into her official music video.

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Best collaboration

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande collaborated on ‘Stuck With U’ together.

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck With U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Push best new artist

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Singer and rapper Doja Cat in August 2019.

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best pop

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift in the music video for ‘Lover.’

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best hip-hop

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images US rapper Travis Scott performs onstage at the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin on October 7, 2018

DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best R&B

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Lizzo performed at the 2020 Grammys.

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best K-pop

Reuters BTS performed in 2019 during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square.

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Best Latin

Jimmy Fallon Show/YouTube Bad Bunny released his second studio album earlier this year.

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

Best rock

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images Green Day performed on ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden in February.

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Best alternative

FINNEAS/YouTube FINNEAS in the video for ‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.’

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Video for good

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift dressed as her male alter ego Tyler in the video for ‘The Man.’

Anderson.Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Best direction

Billie Eilish/YouTube Billie Eilish stars in the video for ‘Xanny.’

Billie Eilish – “Xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best editing

Halsey/YouTube Halsey in the video for ‘Graveyard.’

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best art direction

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift in the video for ‘Lover.’

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best choreography

Normani/YouTube Normani released ‘Motivation’ in 2019.

BTS – “On”

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

Best visual effects

Billie Eilish/YouTube Billie Eilish stars in the video for ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell.’

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best cinematography

Lady Gaga/Interscope Records via YouTube Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in the video for ‘Rain on Me.’

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best music video from home

Ariana Grande/YouTube ‘Stuck With U’ was released in 2020.

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck With U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best quarantine performance

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images Chloe x Halle performing at the BET awards in June.

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

