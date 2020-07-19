The $83,245 Lincoln Aviator has some insanely opulent interior features — here are the best ones

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator competes in the saturated luxury SUV segment.

But it’s a car you actually want to spend time sitting in because it’s wildly comfortable and luxurious.

It has a lot of nice touches and thoughtful convenience features.

As Lincoln’s three-row SUV offering, the Lincoln Aviator is an important car to get right. Luxury SUVs are automakers’ cash cows right now, so they need to appeal to a vast majority of buyers.

As luxury SUVs come, the Aviator offers some pretty stiff competition. It’s as much a delight to drive as it is to ride in – with the latter there attributed to the splendid interior. It’s no wonder the Aviator won a spot on Wards Auto’s – an automotive analytics company – 2020 list of best car interiors.

We’ve already given the Aviator a full shakedown here, but keep scrolling to see – close-up – all the thoughtful little touches Lincoln included that makes the car so special.

My Aviator loaner came out to a final MSRP of $US83,245. It was priced like a luxury car, but you do get what you pay for.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The gigantic moonroof extends all the way to the middle row and lets in a lot of light.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

On really sunny days, it can get hot, though. It turns the inside of the car into a greenhouse.

There’s no door latch, just these buttons that undo the door mechanism before you push them open.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The Aviator’s exterior sound-deadening is remarkable. Even the windows are double-pane.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The door speakers feature an attractive design.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

In fact, Lincoln hired the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to record the car’s six unique musical alerts.

Lincoln Three renowned musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra – Adrienne Rönmark, Violinist, Eric Nowlin, Principal Violist and Joseph Becker, Principal Percussionist recorded six unique symphonic chimes informing drivers of everything from an open fuel door to an unlatched seat belt for the all-new Lincoln Aviator.

You can hear the unique chimes here.

The dashboard has a very horizontal-oriented design and pretty wood trim.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

You can see that wood inlay elsewhere.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The gear selector system is a little strange, though.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The first time I got into a new Lincoln, I couldn’t figure out how to take it out of “Park.”

The start/stop button is located behind the steering wheel.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The front-seat centre console has cubbies and cup holders for all your needs.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

There’s also this little cubby beneath the front centre console.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

A secondary, deeper cubby has smart-phone storage, too.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The steering wheel feels like it should be bigger to steer such a big vehicle.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The bezel-free rear-view mirror gives things a modern feel.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

They recline, slide, have armrests, and offer tons of legroom.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

My loaner also came with contrast-stitching.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

Middle-row passengers can also control their own climate and the radio.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

There are also charging ports.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

And a 110V AC socket.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

For whatever you need to plug in.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

Privacy screens offer some relief from both the sun and unwanted attention.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The optional middle-row centre console has additional cup holders and rubber-lined cubbies.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The big cubby slides shut.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

All four of the Aviator’s doors have lock and unlocking buttons that affect the rest of the doors.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

There’s also no audible “click” of the doors locking. It’s silent – which is the Aviator’s main MO.

The third row folds down to make the trunk even bigger.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

You can do this manually or use the buttons on the right side of the trunk.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

Even with the third row up, the trunk is still pretty cavernous.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

And it’s really not that bad to sit back there!

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The seats are comfortable and the leather is good quality. It’s not like sitting on a bucket.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

It would probably get a little cramped if you’re tall and were forced to sit back there for a few hours, though.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

To get out, you can push this button on the middle seat to move it forward and make a space.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

It’s still not the easiest ingress and egress, though.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

The Aviator has an extensive camera system.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

You’ll especially need that backup camera because the car is so huge.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

Lincoln says the forward-facing camera can see the road almost 50 feet ahead.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.



Source: Lincoln



The Aviator is a big car so it makes sense that it’s big inside, too.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

Another neat feature are its heated wiper blades.

Lincoln/Youtube Lincoln Aviator VisioBlade washer and wiper system.

They have a heating element that keeps them warm and helps stop ice from building up. There are also integrated wiper fluid nozzles in the blades themselves, which Lincoln says saves fluid and distributes it more economically.

The gauge cluster is all digital and features little animations when you switch drive modes.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

In Preserve EV mode, the car charges the battery while it’s driving.

Excite mode is for when you want a little more sportiness.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

Conserve mode is for fuel-efficient driving.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

Normal is what the car starts up in.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

Slippery is for slick, icy, or loose surfaces.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

And Deep Conditions are for the truly muddy and slippery situations.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

