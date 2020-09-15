The $47,000 Kia Telluride has an incredibly lavish interior for the price — here's a tour of its best features

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

Recently, I reviewed the Kia Telluride and found it to be wonderfully spacious and high quality for the price.

My fully loaded loaner was less than $US50,000, yet it had an interior that rivaled cars priced at thousands of dollars more.

The leathers were soft and the interior design was classy and understated.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Kia Telluride is Kia’s three-row, midsize SUV. It’s eye-catching from the outside, but by far, its most notable feature is how upscale it feels inside.

The Telluride’s interior is awash in soft leathers, simulated matte-finish wood trim and brushed metal, and there’s a ton of room to spread out and be comfortable. Business Insider reviewed the Telluride recently â€” which you can read about here! â€” and found it to be great for buyers who want a luxurious three-row SUV without the luxury price tag.

Nicknamed the Kia “Sell-u-ride,” the Telluride’s popularity is undeniable. I’m willing to bet this interior combined with its very reasonable price tag (starting MSRP of $US31,990) is what buyers have fallen in love with.

Read on to see the Telluride’s upscale interior.

The Telluride is Kia’s three-row midsize SUV offering. It has a great interior.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

There’s an infotainment screen, yes, but there are also buttons for the climate control. The whole design is clean and understated.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

The available 10.25-inch touchscreen displays footage from the Telluride’s 360-degree cameras.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

There’s also an optional, 630-watt Harmon Kardon sound system. It has 10 speakers.

Kia 2020 Kia Telluride.

Source: Kia

Even if it is “simulated” brushed metal and matte-finished wood, the trim still looks nice.

Kia 2020 Kia Telluride.

Source: Kia

With the dark interior, the wood looks especially nice.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

It’s on the doors, too.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

There’s also the brushed-metal look.

Kia 2020 Kia Telluride.

Source: Kia

There’s very little piano-black trim — the shiny stuff — on the centre console, and the cupholders are nice and big. Piano-black trim is notorious for getting grimy with fingerprints.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

All in all, there’s a lot of room to put your loose items while driving.

Kia Kia Telluride.

My loaner came with Nappa leather seat trim. It was very soft and included in a $US2,000 package.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

The second row can either come as a bench seat or with captain’s chairs.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

The captain’s chairs are great: plenty of legroom and shoulder room.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

The front- and second-row seats can be optioned to be ventilated and heated.

Kia 2020 Kia Telluride.

Source: Kia

Privacy shades for the second row can cut down on direct sunlight.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

Even the third row is roomy. It has three seats instead of two, unlike many three-row SUVs.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

There’s plenty of headroom and if you’re in the middle, you can stretch your legs out into the aisle.

Kia 2020 Kia Telluride.

Even with the third row upright, the trunk is quite spacious.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

And the third row conveniently folds flat.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

As does the second row. You can almost sleep in there!

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

The steering wheel is wrapped in leather, and a heated steering wheel is an option.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

The gauges are analogue instead of digital.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

There are also lane-change assists that activate when you flick on the turn signal.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

You can use them to peer down the length of the car to see what’s coming up from behind.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

The 2020 Telluride offers a wonderfully spacious and quality interior. Just from sitting in it, you wouldn’t think it has a starting price of $US31,990.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Kia Telluride.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.