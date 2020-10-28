2020 US House Elections: Democrats go on the offence to expand their majority in the House of Representatives

Business Insider

Democrats are seeking to expand their majority in the House of Representatives after decisively flipping control of the chamber in the 2018 midterms.

All 435 seats in the chamber are up for grabs. The House is currently composed of 232 Democrats, 197 Republicans, one Libertarian, and five vacancies.

Election analysts say that Republicans have little to no chance of winning back the chamber altogether, with Democrats positioned to gain anywhere from five to 15 seats.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election this fall, with Democrats seeking to maintain and expand their control over the chamber along with battling to win back the White House and the US Senate.

In the 2018 midterms, Democrats flipped 40 seats in the House and won back the chamber altogether in a historic wave election â€” a repudiation of both President Donald Trump and the unified Republican government he presided over for nearly two years.

While Democrats have made inroads in exurban and rural places, the bulk of their gains in 2018 ran through America’s suburbs, as college-educated whites and suburbanites fled the GOP in droves. That year, according to data compiled by CityLab, 22 of the 40 districts Democrats won back from Republican hands were located in dense suburban or sparse-suburban districts.

Currently, the House is composed of 232 Democrats, 197 Republicans, one Libertarian (Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who is retiring), and five vacancies that will be filled this November.

The most recent polling and fundraising trends indicate that Republicans are extremely unlikely to flip the 17 Democratic-controlled seats they’d need to win back the chamber altogether, and that Democrats are well-positioned to expand their majority by anywhere from five to fifteen seats, according to election analysts at the Cook Political Report and National Journal Hotline.

But Republicans still have a shot at unseating some vulnerable Democrats, particularly Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota â€” who represents a district Trump carried by 30 points in 2016 â€” and a number of the Democrats who won back tough seats in 2018.

