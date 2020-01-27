The wildest outfits celebrities wore to the 2020 Grammys

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2020 Grammys.

The 2020 Grammys aired live from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Last year’s wildest looks included Cardi B’s vintage Mugler oyster dress and Joy Villa’s “Build the Wall” outfit that went viral.

This year, Billy Porter wore a motorised fringe hat that covered his face.

Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish also turned heads in their red-carpet outfits.

Shaun Ross wore top-to-bottom pearls.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Shaun Ross attends the 2020 Grammys.

Not only was his white jacket covered in the gems, but so were his pants, shoes, shirt, and earrings.

YouTuber Nikita Dragun also wore a pearl-embellished look, though her outfit was sheer.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Nikita Dragun attends the 2020 Grammys.

She paired her long-sleeved gown with sparkling platform heels, a feather boa, and glitter face makeup.

Billy Porter dazzled in a blue jumpsuit with crystal fringe on each pant leg.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2020 Grammys.

He also wore a matching sparkle jacket, platform boots, and a blue hat with crystal fringe hanging from the rim.

FKA twigs wore a pink-and-black dress with a matching hood.

Rich Fury/Getty Images FKA Twigs attends the 2020 Grammys.

Her dress also had short sleeves and a thigh-high slit, which revealed the lace bodysuit she wore underneath.

Billie Eilish donned head-to-toe Gucci.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Grammys.

Her hoop earrings, logo pantsuit, matching gloves, face mask, and sneakers were all designed by the brand. Eilish’s neon hair also matched her bright outfit.

Lil Nas X lit up the red carpet in a neon-pink suit with sharp shoulder pads.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Lil Nas X attends the 2020 Grammys.

He also wore matching cowboy boots, and a mesh shirt underneath a neon-pink harness.

Tyler, the Creator looked like a bellhop in a pink suit and red hat.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tyler the Creator attends the 2020 Grammys.

He also carried a pink suitcase on the red carpet, and wore sunglasses.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s outfit was a mix between a dress and shorts.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2020 Grammys.

The right side of her outfit was black and styled like a dress. The left side, however, was white, strapless, and cut off at her thighs.

Chrissy Teigen was one of many celebrities to wear a bright colour on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen attends the 2020 Grammys.

Her orange gown had oversized sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

John Legend, on the other hand, wore a confusing suit jacket.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images John Legend attends the 2020 Grammys.

The right side of his jacket looked classic, while the left side was much longer and reached below his knee.

Heidi Klum wore one of the most daring looks of the night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the 2020 Grammys.

Her long-sleeved dress had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. It was also seemingly made from metal.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an eye-catching dress with a plunging neckline.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2020 Grammys.

Her cream dress had a floral print across its skirt, and salmon-coloured fringe hanging from each sleeve. Its plunging neckline also reached below her stomach.

Joy Villa used her dress to make a political statement.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Joy Villa attends the 2020 Grammys.

On top of the red gown, which said Trump 2020, she wore a white-and-blue jacket that resembled the American flag.

Rosalía wore a leather dress with long sleeves and a fringe skirt.

John Shearer/Getty Images Rosalía attends the 2020 Grammys.

She completed the look with long nails, nude heels, and a wavy hairstyle.

