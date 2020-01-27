The Jonas Brothers surprise fans at the Grammys by revealing they have another album on the way

Olivia Singh
Matt Sayles/Invision/APNick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas at the 2020 Grammys.
  • The Jonas Brothers – comprised of Nick Jonas,Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, where they were nominated for best pop duo/group performance for “Sucker.”
  • In addition to singing their recently-released track “What a Man Gotta Do” with a stage full of dancers and fireworks, the band also performed a small portion of an unreleased track called “Five More Minutes.”
  • Fans also noticed that Shazaming the band’s performance unlocked a video from the Jonas Brothers, in which they referred to “What a Man Gotta Do” as their “new single off our forthcoming album.”
  • The band released their fifth studio album, “Happiness Begins,” in June 2019.
  • Watch the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the 62nd Grammys in the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

