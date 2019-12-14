All of the TV shows and movies nominated for Golden Globes that you should be watching, but probably aren't

David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions, STX Films, Amazon, Netflix Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Adam Driver gave tremendous performances in ‘Judy,’ ‘Hustlers,’ ‘Fleabag,’ and ‘Marriage Story,’ respectively.

The 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced this week in Los Angeles.

You’ve likely seen big award contenders ranging from “The Irishman,” “Knives Out,” and Warner Bros.’ “Joker.”

But have you seen critically-acclaimed movies like “Booksmart” and “Parasite”? What about TV series “Dead to Me” and “Pose”?

Before the 77th annual award show takes place on Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC, Insider rounds up the shows and movies you should catch up on that you may have missed.

“Judy” is Renée Zellweger’s best performance in years and will move you to tears.

David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Zellweger is at her best in ‘Judy.’

Nominations: Best actress in a drama (Renée Zellweger).

Why you should watch: Plagued by a crippling drug addiction and alcohol abuse, Zellweger rips your heart out as you watch the tragic downfall of Judy Garland play out on screen.

Zellweger trained with a vocal coach before spending four months rehearsing with the film’s musical director to nail Garland’s voice and pronunciation to perform a total of seven songs throughout the film. The actress received two standing ovations at the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere in September. – Kirsten Acuna

You can read our review here.

“Parasite” is a stunning, genre-defying movie you should see with zero context.

Neon/CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ is a genre-defying movie about two families in South Korea.

Nominations: Best motion picture (foreign language), Bong Joon-Ho for best director, plus Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin Won for best screenplay.

Why you should watch: “Parasite” is one of the most unpredictable and phenomenal movies of the decade, let alone 2019. Bong Joon-Ho and the talented ensemble cast bring you into what feels like a fun and engaging story, only to flip everything on its head until you’re on the edge of your seat and sitting in awe of the powerful, crafty genius at hand.

If you must learn more about the movie first, read our review here, but really, you should know as little as possible about the plot and just dive headfirst into the beautiful mania. – Kim Renfro

“Marriage Story” has heartbreaking performances from both Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Heyday Films/Netflix Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a married couple with a child in ‘A Marriage Story.’

Nominations: Best motion picture – drama, best actress in a drama (Scarlett Johansson), best actor in a drama (Adam Driver), best supporting actress (Laura Dern), best screenplay, and best original score.

Why you should watch: Netflix’s emotional roller coaster ride through a marriage’s slow dissolution follows Nicole (Johansson) and Charlie (Driver) as they decide the best way to move forward with their family as they grow apart. The result is a raw performance from both actors that crescendos to a five-minute screaming match between the two late in the film.

Dern also stands out as a no-nonsense attorney who will go for your jugular one minute and sweet as candy the next. It’s little surprise to see her earn a nomination here. You can currently catch this one on Netflix. You may want to grab a box of tissues first. – Kirsten Acuna

You can read why we included “Marriage Story” on our best of 2019 movie list here.

“Pain and Glory” is one of critics’ favourite movies of the year.

Sony Pictures Classics Asier Etxeandia and Antonio Banderas star in ‘Pain and Glory.’

Nominations: Best motion picture (foreign language), and Antonio Banderas for best actor in a motion picture (drama).

Why you should watch: “Pain and Glory” is one of the top 10 best-reviewed movies of the year, with critics praising writer-director Pedro Almodóvar for bringing his own experience into this careful examination of life. The movie made its debut at Cannes this year, and was in consideration for the film festival’s premiere Palme d’Or award (but lost to “Parasite,” which is next up on our list). – Kim Renfro

“The Farewell” is a sweet story about the relationship between a grandmother and her granddaughter.

Big Beach Films A24’s film navigates the relationship between Nai Nai and Billi.

Nominations: best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy (Awkwafina) and best motion picture – foreign language.

Why you should watch: “The Farewell” is a beautiful reminder that it’s never too late to reconnect with family.

The film tackles how to process grief and guilt while delivering hearty laughs after the family’s matriarch is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The catch? The family keeps the diagnosis from her. Most touching is the film’s boundless love shared between grandmother and granddaughter as Billi (Awkwafina) tries to find her place in the world. – Kirsten Acuna

You can see why it made our best of 2019 movie list here.

“The Two Popes” is being praised for its two lead performances.

Netflix Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star in ‘The Two Popes.’

Nominations: Best motion picture – drama, best actor in a drama (Jonathan Pryce), best supporting actor in a drama (Anthony Hopkins), and best screenplay.

Why you should watch: The biographical drama follows Pope Benedict XVI’s shocking resignation in 2013, and how the first Latin American pope, Pope Francis, succeeded him. The film has been praised for the performances of Hopkins and Pryce. – Kirsten Acuna

“Booksmart” will go down as an essential high-school movie.

Booksmart / United Artists Releasing Any Beanie Feldstein channels every grade-A student who has chosen studying over partying perfectly in ‘Booksmart.’

Nominations: Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy (Beanie Feldstein).

Why you should watch: If you’ve ever been called book smart over street smart, “Booksmart” will resonate with you. The film follows two overachievers, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), who panic once they realise their presumably average peers got into colleges that are just as good as – or better than – the ones they were accepted into while partying their way through school. The revelation results in a raucous night of debauchery.

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut about two best friends in high school isn’t just hilarious, it’s one that resonates with audiences because of its authentic, no-holds-barred look at teens. – Kirsten Acuna

You can read Business Insider’s review here.

“Hustlers” gives us a fantastic performance from Jennifer Lopez.

STX Films Jennifer Lopez and Constance Chu in ‘Hustlers.’

Nominations: best actress in a supporting role (Jennifer Lopez).

Why you should watch: If you passed over “Hustlers” as a tawdry film that was simply about sexy strippers, you have the STX film pegged all wrong. The film is inspired by a 2015 New York Magazine article that profiled a group of former strippers who conned Wall Street men out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The modern-day Robin Hood film is just as fun to watch as it sounds while making us sympathise for the two leads, Destiny (Constance Wu) and Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), who would do anything to support their kids.

One of the stand-out scenes in the film occurs early on when Lopez pole dances. That’s really the singer doing her own upside-down splits in the film. It’s very impressive work that Lopez trained with a Cirque du Soleil veteran to nail. The film is worth a watch for that scene alone. – Kirsten Acuna

You can read our review here.

“Rocketman” is a solid biopic with absolute dynamite moments.

Paramount Pictures Taron Egerton as music legend Elton John in ‘Rocketman.’

Nominations: Best motion picture (musical or comedy), Taron Egerton for best actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy), and best original song.

Why you should watch: Though at times it’s a tad formulaic, “Rocketman” has several shining moments of movie magic. Taron Egerton (who recorded all of his own versions of the iconic Elton John hits peppered throughout the musical) is phenomenal. The supporting cast and vibrant costumes and set design all help to add “Rocketman” on the list of worthy films. –Kim Renfro

“Harriet” has received a lot of praise for Cynthia Erivo’s performance.

Focus Features Cynthia Erivo in ‘Harriet.’

Nominations: Best actress in a drama (Cynthia Erivo), best original song in a motion picture.

Why you should watch: The magic of “Harriet” is in the performances. Reviews for the Harriet Tubman biopic praise Erivo’s performance as the women’s rights leader and former slave who helped others escape to freedom. Janelle Monáe and Leslie Odom Jr. also deliver great supporting roles. Despite the stellar performances, many critics said the biopic felt a bit formulaic. – Kirsten Acuna

Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag” is an unparalleled work of writing that’s both hilarious and heartbreaking.

Amazon Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and stars on ‘Fleabag.’

Nominations: Best television series (musical or comedy), Phoebe Waller-Bridge for best actress in a television series, Andrew Scott for best supporting actor in a television series.

Why you should watch: With “Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge crafted a flawless two-season run of some of the best television made this decade. The sharp wit, surprising turns, stellar ensemble cast, and incredible core love story (on season two) all work seamlessly to delight and devastate you.

If, for some wild reason, you haven’t seen this show yet – fix that. The two seasons combined add up to just under six hours of television, which is easy to tackle in a weekend. And then even easier to rewatch (which you’ll want to do, probably immediately). – Kim Renfro

Christina Applegate’s return to TV on Netflix’s “Dead to Me” is a fun, quick watch.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix Applegate brings a piece of her personal life onto the Netflix series.

Nominations: best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy (Christina Applegate).

Why you should watch: Applegate gets her fourth Golden Globe nomination for the first time in more than a decade for her Netflix series. The actress received an Emmy nod for the show about a woman who just lost her husband in a car accident and finds friendship with a woman from her grief support group.

One of the reasons to watch is for the emotional depth Applegate brings to the series. The actress asked about including her preventative double mastectomy onto the show as part of her character. Applegate said you never really see women on TV or in film discuss having had the surgery. – Kirsten Acuna

Billy Porter dazzles on FX’s “Pose.”

Macall Polay/FX Billy Porter stars on ‘Pose,’ which has been renewed for a third season on FX.

Nominations: Best actor in a drama series (Billy Porter).

Why you should watch: This is the second year in a row that Porter is nominated for his performance on the FX series. Porter just made history as the first openly gay man to win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for his performance on the show in September.

He stars as Pray Tell, a mentor and emcee to the underground ballroom culture of the 1980s and early ’90s that includes African Americans and members of the LGBTQ community, many who are HIV positive or live with AIDS. We’re ready to see what scene-stealing red carpet look he wears. Get to know his FX character here. – Kirsten Acuna

“Succession” is one of HBO’s best shows of the year, and it goes much deeper than the seemingly shallow premise.

HBO Tom and Shiv on season two, episode six of ‘Succession.’

Nominations: Best television series (drama), Brian Cox for best performance by an actor in a television series (drama), and Kieran Culkin for for best performance by an supporting actor in a television series (drama).

Why you should watch: On its surface, “Succession” is a satirical drama about an ageing media tycoon resisting handing off control of his company. Below the surface, “Succession” is a dark comedy about cycles of abusive behaviour and the toxicity embedded in the richest pockets of our society. The cast is dynamite, the writing is superb, and with two seasons now under its belt, “Succession” has cemented its place as one of the best-ever HBO dramas. – Kim Renfro

“Unbelievable” is one of Netflix’s best original series, and the true story behind it makes for vital viewing.

Beth Dubber/Netflix Merritt Wever and Toni Collette on Netflix’s ‘Unbelievable.’

Nominations: Best television limited series or motion picture made for television, both Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever for best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television, and Toni Collette best supporting actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television.

Why you should watch: “Unbelievable” is based on the Pulitzer-prize winning ProPublica story of one sexual assault investigation gone horrifyingly wrong, another set of investigations done exactly right, and how the two collided. Never before has a crime drama so eloquently and delicately shown the cracks in the justice system when it comes to sexual assault, and it couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

Everyone should watch this show, though those who have experienced sexual assault should watch with caution because there are graphic and disturbing scenes included. – Kim Renfro

