2020 as seen from space: Satellite images reveal wildfires, oil spills, hurricanes, and catastrophic explosions

NOAA GOES-East Five tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin on September 14, 2020.

Satellites orbiting Earth photographed the most devastating and world-changing events of the year from above.

When wildfires engulfed Australia, protests erupted across the US, and a historic astronaut mission launched, satellites tracked it all.

The 21 satellite images below also reveal oil spills, explosions, and pandemic lockdowns.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Anybody can see that it’s been a difficult and eventful year. That’s even evident to the satellites orbiting our planet.

With each new disaster of 2020 â€” record-breaking fires, lockdowns of major cities, the shocking explosion of a warehouse in Beirut â€” spacecraft turned their cameras to the scene on Earth. Together, these shots from space offer a zoomed-out picture of the year’s most shocking events.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Satellites also captured a historic rocket launch and the aftermath of a successful (though explosive) rocket test.

Here are the 21 most striking satellite images of 2020.

2020 revealed what kind of year it was going to be right away. In January, eastern Australia went up in flames.

RAMMB/CIRA/CSU An animation shows the Himawari-8 satellite’s view of the Australian brushfires and smoke clouds on January 2, 2020.

From space, it was easy to spot the bushfires and plumes of smoke they sent across the ocean.

The smoke circled the globe for three months.

Copernicus EMS; Sentinel 2/ESA A view of a brushfire in Bateman Bay, Australia, on December 31, 2019.

In the end, the blazes burned more than 46 million acres, according to the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy. That’s an area roughly the size of Syria.

At the same time, another disaster was spreading in Wuhan, China. By February, the city was speed-building hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

As the coronavirus inundated Wuhan hospitals with new patients, the city built new facilities, including the Huoshenshan Hospital (right), which was constructed in just 10 days.

Soon, countries across the globe were closing their borders and their airports.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies Planes are parked along several taxiways at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, March 27, 2020.

In response, airlines cancelled flights and their grounded planes filled airport runways.

As stay-at-home orders followed, the changes in human movement were visible from space.

The Great Mosque in Mecca was packed in February (left). By April (right), lockdowns and travel restrictions had emptied it.

The virus’s death toll also left its mark on the Earth, as Iran and other countries dug graves en masse.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies

In March, Maxar satellites spotted new trenches at a cemetery in Qom, Iran, along with what appears to be a pile of lime, which is sometimes used in mass graves to prevent decay and manage odor.

The pandemic hasn’t stopped SpaceX. In the spring, Elon Musk’s rocket company launched its first astronauts aboard its Crew Dragon spaceship.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies A Falcon 9 rocket carries the Demo-2 mission into space, May 30, 2020.

The mission flew NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station. They stayed there, with the Crew Dragon capsule docked to the station, for two months then plummeted safely back to Earth.

Can’t see the rocket? Here it is up close.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies

It was the world’s first crewed commercial spaceflight.

Back on the ground, the US erupted in protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted on the street in front of the White House, Washington, DC, June 24, 2020.

On May 25, Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. The next day, protests began in Minneapolis. Within days, they had spread across the nation.

In June, North Korea blew up the liaison office that served as its informal embassy with South Korea.

After a week of threats, North Korea demolished the building in the border town of Kaesong. No South Korean citizens were reported to be stationed at the office, since it had been emptied due to the coronavirus.

An oil spill in the Russian Arctic turned the Ambarnaya River red.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies An oil spill in the Ambarnaya River near Norilsk, Russia, June 6, 2020.

On May 29, a Norilsk Nickel fuel tank in Siberia lost pressure and leaked 21,000 metric tons of diesel into nearby rivers and soil. The company said melting permafrost had weakened the storage tank’s support. But federal investigators detained three power-station managers and charged the mayor of the city of Norilsk with criminal negligence, Reuters reported.

The following month, a bulk carrier ship called the MV Wakashio got stuck on coral reefs off the coast of Mauritius, began to sink, and spilled its oil into the ocean.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies The MV Wakashio after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, August 15, 2020.

Barges managed to pump 3,000 tons of oil from the ship, but another 1,000 tons leaked into the ocean, endangering coral reefs and pristine azure lagoons.

An initial investigation found that crew members searching for better cell phone signals may have steered the ship two miles closer to shore than planned, according to the Associated Press.

The aircraft-carrier-sized ship split in two, and its front half soon drifted away into open waters.

Mauritius is a tourism hotspot, so the oil spill added insult to the injury of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan, which owns and operated the ship, offered to resolve the issue with a $US300 million loan rather than a more thorough investigation, Forbes reported.

On August 4, a huge warehouse exploded in Beirut, devastating the Lebanon capital.

Authorities believe the blast was caused by the ignition of 2,750 tons of confiscated and abandoned ammonium nitrate fertiliser. The explosion killed more than 200 people, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

A series of wildfires broke out across California, Oregon, and Washington in late summer. By September, the entire West Coast was shrouded in smoke.

CIRA/NOAA GOES-West Satellite imagery shows West Coast wildfires from about 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT, September 8, 2020.

The smoke turned skies orange and wafted across the country, tinting New York skies sepia and even reached the Netherlands.

Tens of thousands of people evacuated their homes. In California, 4 million acres burned – more than double the previous state record. Fires killed at least 31 people in California, nine in Oregon, and one in Washington.

Colorado, too, went up in smoke. Three of the four largest fires in the state’s history burned in late summer.

Satellites captured the blazes in natural colour (left) and infrared (right), revealing both the smoke and the heat.

The region hadn’t seen fires of that scale in 1,000 years, journalist Eric Holthaus reported.

Hurricane season brought more cyclones to the Atlantic basin than any prior year on record. Satellites tracked their progress.

NOAA GOES-East Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Delta churning past the Yucatan Peninsula on the morning of October 7, 2020.

More of these storms made landfall in the US than in any prior hurricane season. Hurricane Delta intensified faster than any other cyclone on record, whipping itself from a mere tropical storm to a Category 4 in just 24 hours.

Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, slower, and wetter.

Two hurricanes battered Lake Charles, Louisiana. By mid-October, entire neighbourhoods had become seas of blue emergency tarps.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies Roofs of damaged homes are covered in blue tarps after Hurricane Delta struck Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10, 2020.

Hurricane Laura ripped up Lake Charles homes with 150 mph winds. Six weeks later, Hurricane Delta dumped more than 15 inches of rain on the town.

In November, violent conflict erupted in Ethiopia. The impacts were visible from space.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies Trenches that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front dug across the Aksum Airfield runway, November 23, 2020.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which had previously ruled the country for 27 years, began fighting for control over parts of the country’s Tigray region in November, Politico reported.

On December 1, the Arecibo radio telescope collapsed. Two recent cable failures had left it damaged beyond repair.

The telescope’s 900-ton platform, which was suspended 450 feet in the air to send and receive radio waves, crashed into its disk below, pulling with it the tops of three support towers.

The loss dealt a major blow to efforts to protect Earth from hazardous asteroids and search for signs of intelligent alien life.

SpaceX had its own explosion in December, when a model of its Starship spaceship went on its most ambitious test flight yet, then crumpled upon landing.

Satellite image (c)2020 Maxar Technologies The torched remnants of the SN8 model of SpaceX Starship after a test flight, December 10, 2020.

Overall, the flight was a success, rocketing the spaceship tens of thousands of feet into the air. But it left only scorched remains on the landing pad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.