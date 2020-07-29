Here are the 2020 Emmy nominees

HBO HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ earned plenty of Emmy nominations.

The nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

HBO’s “Watchmen” leads the nominations with 26 total.

Shows like “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel,” “Succession,” and “Schitt’s Creek” also earned nominations.

The 2020 Emmys will air live on Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones revealed the nominees virtually with the help of presenters Josh Gad,Laverne Cox, and Tatiana Maslany.

Marvel stars Hugh Jackman,Mark Ruffalo, and Zendaya received nominations for their work. “Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy all received nods for their acting on the Pop TV series.

HBO’s “Watchmen” starring Regina King received 26 total nominations, which is the most of any program. Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” and HBO’s “Succession” also earned several nominations.

Keep reading for the list of Emmy nominees.

Drama series

Colin Hutton/HBO ‘Succession’ earned a nomination for best drama series.

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Comedy series

Amazon Rachel Brosnahan stars on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel’

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited series

Mark Hill/HBO Regina King stars on HBO’s ‘Watchmen.’

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Lead actor in a drama series

Macall Polay/FX Billy Porter stars on ‘Pose.’

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Bryan Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lead actress in a drama series

Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica Jodie Comer stars on ‘Killing Eve.’

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Hulu Ramy Youssef on ‘Ramy.’

Anthony Anderson, “Blackish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Amazon Rachel Brosnahan on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracy Ellis Ross, “Blackish”

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Enda Bowe/Hulu Paul Mescal stars on ‘Normal People.’

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

HBO Regina King stars on ‘Watchmen.’

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Supporting actor in a drama series

HBO Kieran Culkin on season two of ‘Succession.’

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Supporting actress in a drama series

HBO Laura Dern on ‘Big Little Lies.’

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Amazon Prime Video Tony Shalhoub on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Amazon Alex Borstein on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel’

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Netflix Tituss Burgess in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.’

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Netflix Toni Collette on ‘Unbelievable.’

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Guest actor in a comedy series

NBC Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Luke Kirby, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Amazon Prime Video Wanda Sykes on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel’

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actor in a drama series

Netflix Andrew Scott on ‘Black Mirror.’

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Guest actress in a drama series

Netflix Laverne Cox on season seven of ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

TV movie

Netflix Aaron Paul starred in ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.’

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” (Netflix)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)

Variety talk series

HBO John Oliver hosts ‘Last Week Tonight.’

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Reality competition

NBC ‘The Voice’ is a hit NBC series.

“The Masked Singer” (FOX)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

