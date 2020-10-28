Where Biden and Trump stand in the polls 7 days out from the election

Drew Angerer/Getty; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Political polls have been under increased scrutiny following Donald Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The polls in 2020 have largely been consistent, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintaining a steady lead over President Trump.

But battleground state polling is a little more tricky, and shifts in certain states dictate campaign strategy when it comes to the Electoral College.

Heading into this week, polls have tightened slightly in Pennsylvania, one of the most crucial states for both Trump and Biden.

Trying to keep up with the polls in the 2020 election can be a headache.

The 2016 election brought a lot of scrutiny on polling and raised scepticism among both the public and politicians because of Donald Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton.

Most of that came down to a mix of a lack of polling in certain states and significant errors in others, such as Michigan.

So far in 2020, the polls mostly held up through primary season, and they have shown a lot of stasis between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden despite an otherwise tumultuous year.

With more than 66 million Americans already done with voting so far, shifts in polling can only move the needle so far.

However, a number of battleground states are still up for grabs, and in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, some tightening in the race will catch the attention of both campaigns.

Here’s a rundown of where the polls stand a week out from the election:

