America votes: See photos of the 2020 election from across the country

Da’Shaunae Marisa for InsiderA crowd of early voters line up outside the Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 31, 2020.
- November 3 is Election Day 2020 in the US. Nearly 100 million people voted in advance, but millions more were expected to turn out at polling places in person on Tuesday.
- Photographers in swing states, including Ohio, Florida, and Arizona, are capturing the historic turnout.
- In addition to making their voices heard in hundreds of local and national races, Americans are deciding who they want their next president to be: Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
- Insider is looking for voters to share their experiences at the polls in photos. If you’d like your photos to be featured in our story, please submit them here.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Early voters start to line up at Woods Library in Tucson, Arizona, on October 30, 2020.
Voters lined up on the last day of early voting at Miller Golf Links Library in Tucson, Arizona, on October 30, 2020.
A “vote here” sign is displayed outside Kirk-Bear Canyon Library in Tucson on October 30, 2020.
Arizonians vote at a drive-thru ballot drop-off at Recorders East Side Annex in Tucson on October 30, 2020.
Cassidy Araiza for InsiderEarly voting drive thru ballot drop off at Recorders East Side Annex in Tucson, AZ on October 30, 2020.
Early voting lines stretch down the footpath at Oro Valley Public Library in Tucson on October 30, 2020.
Cassidy Araiza for InsiderEarly voting lines at Oro Valley Public Library in Tucson, AZ on October 30, 2020.
Nancy Burton has been a poll observer for 25 years and this year her reason for doing it is “anxiety over voter intimidation.”
Early voters line up at Hialeah Public Library in Hialeah, Florida, on November 1, 2020.
A Trump parade after a rally in Miami, Florida, on November 1, 2020.
“He’s the only president to do more for the Black community than any other presidents, including giving more funding to the Black community,” Chauncey O’Connor said in Miami, Florida, on November 1, 2020.
“Whatever he [Trump] has had on his platform, he has agreed to, he has done. All of his promises, he has completed them. He speaks the truth,” Violet Gonzalez said in Miami on November 1, 2020.
“You already know who I’m voting for, man: Biden,” 34-year-old Nathaniel White said in Hialeah, Florida, on November 1, 2020.
Early voters lined up in front of a mural at Hialeah Public Library in Florida on November 1, 2020.
A woman waves a Trump sign in front of the Hialeah Public Library polling location in Hialeah, Florida, on November 1, 2020.
A large crowd of voters stand in line outside the Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 31, 2020.
“Being born in America by default, you’re a politician. If I can vote for the people that have control over my life, then it does matter,” Jeffrey Stringfield said in Cleveland, Ohio.
“I vote because it’s the backbone of democracy. It is the only way that the people have a voice and know we’re speaking up for what we believe,” Mike Koroczynsky said in Cleveland.
People give out food outside the Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 31, 2020.
A driver waves an American flag out of their car window outside the Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 31, 2020.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.