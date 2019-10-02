Here are the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have qualified for the November debate

Reuters Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris participate in the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston

As we get closer and closer to the first primary contests, the Democratic National Committee has unveiled new, stricter requirements for candidates to make the fifth Democratic debate in November.

Candidates need both 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four DNC-approved national polls or 5% in three approved early-state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.

Just five candidates have already met both requirements, but more are on track to make the cut in the next few weeks, according to Politico’s Democratic primary poll tracker.

So far, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg are confirmed to be on stage.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As we get closer and closer to the first primary contests, the Democratic National Committee has unveiled new, stricter requirements for candidates to make the fifth Democratic debate in November.

In order to qualify for the November debate, candidates need both 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four DNC-approved national polls or 5% in two approved early-state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.

Polls released between September 13 and the day of the debate – which hasn’t been announced yet – will count towards qualification.

So far, just five candidates have met both requirements, but more are on track to make the cut in the next few weeks, according to Politico’s Democratic primary poll tracker.



Read more:





Here’s who will be on stage for the October 15 Democratic debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times, what time it will start, and how to watch



Out of the candidates who have met the 165,000 donor requirement, businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer have three qualifying polls each, and Sen.Cory Booker has two.

But the stricter requirements leave some mid-tier candidates who easily qualified for the September and October debates at risk of being left off the stage.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke have met the donor requirement but have just one poll each, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro have zero qualifying polls.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Veteran’s and Mental Health Town Hall event.

Read more about Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.

Sen. Kamala Harris

John Locher/AP Images Sen. Kamala Harris.

Read more about Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Brian Snyder/Reuters Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Dover, New Hampshire, on September 1, 2019.

Read more about Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Getty Images/Scott Olsen Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets guests at the Polk County Democrats’ Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Read more about Elizabeth Warren’s campaign.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Reuters Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Biden speaks at Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa

Read more about Joe Biden’s campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.