Where all the 2020 Democratic candidates went to college and grad school

Elizabeth for MA Elizabeth Warren, née Herring, with her debate partner Karl Johnson

There are currently 15 major Democratic candidates running for president in 2020, and they all boast impressive resumés.

Ten out of the 15 declared candidates attended an Ivy League university for undergrad or grad school, nine have law degrees, and two are Rhodes scholars.

Here’s where the declared Democratic candidates attended college and graduate school.

One of the candidates, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, was elected to serve in the Hawaii state legislature and completed two overseas deployments in the US Army before earning a bachelor’s degree from Hawaii Pacific University.

Here’s where the declared Democratic candidates attended undergraduate and graduate school.

Former Vice President Joe Biden earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware in 1965, and got his law degree from Syracuse University.

AP Photo, File Sen. Joe Biden in 1972

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University after graduating from Harvard University in 2004.

The North American Pembrokian Pete Buttigieg outside the Pembroke College lodge in 2005

Buttigieg got off to a rough start when he was “ejected” from an economics class at Oxford for “lack of preparation,” but managed to redeem himself.

“I was terrified. This had never happened to me,” Buttigieg, a high school valedictorian and Phi Beta Kappa inductee at Harvard University, recalled toThe North American Pembrokian. He committed himself to the discipline of economics, earning himself a “nice job” commendation at the end of the term.

“One of the toughest parts during that time,” he said, “was trying to ignore all the folks having fun singing and drinking” at a bar across from his room.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren initially earned a debate scholarship to George Washington University, but dropped out to get married. She later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston and a law degree from Rutgers University.

Elizabeth for MA Elizabeth Warren, née Herring, with her debate partner Karl Johnson

Warren’s debate partner Karl Johnson described her as “very smart” and “very articulate.” Her teammate Joe Pyror said, “if she went into something, she went all in.”

Warren’s passion for argumentation and logic stayed with her.

She went on to become a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard, and is now a US senator and presidential candidate.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard made history as the youngest person elected to the Hawaii State Legislature at age 21, and earned a degree in business administration from Hawaii Pacific University after serving overseas in the army.

Tulsi for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard in her office as a Hawaii legislator.

Bernie Sanders got his start in political activism while a student at the University of Chicago during the 1960s.

University of Chicago Bernie Sanders in a University of Chicago yearbook photo from the mid 1960s

In a 2015 New Yorker profile, Sanders, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, described himself as a “mediocre” student in the classroom, saying he learned “infinitely more on the streets and in the community.”

In the summer of 1963, he was arrested and fined $US25 during a protest over segregation in Chicago schools – a photo of which was captured by the Chicago Tribune.

Sen. Cory Booker won a football scholarship to Stanford University, where he played on the football team. He went on to study at Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship and earn a degree from Yale Law School.

Stanford University Football Team/Twitter Cory Booker as a college football player

Booker was a star football recruit during high school, and joined the team at Stanford in the fall of 1987.

Aside from facilitating one famous touchdown that led to Stanford upsetting Notre Dame in 1990, Booker largely found himself overshadowed by his teammates, many of whom went on to play in the NFL.

Andrew Yang attended the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy, Brown University, and Columbia Law School.

Friends of Andrew Yang Andrew Yang, second from left, with his brother and parents at his graduation from Brown University in 1996

Yang, the son of two successful Taiwanese-American immigrants, was raised in upstate New York.

“My brother and I grew up pretty nerdy. We also grew up believing in the American Dream-it’s why my parents came here,” he writes on his campaign website.

After a “brief stint” as a corporate lawyer, Yang worked at a software company and a healthcare startup before being the CEO of test-prep company Manhattan Prep.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar attended Yale University for her undergraduate studies, and was later classmates with former FBI Director James Comey at the University of Chicago Law School.

University of Chicago Law School Sen. Amy Klobuchar while a law student in the 1980s

Both Klobuchar and Comey graduated in the class of 1985, termed “the happy class” by professors for their love of social events and throwing parties.

“Certainly that was part of my class’s philosophy. We took serious classes and were as competitive as the next group, but we decided to have a lot of fun, too. We had a class that really liked each other,” she added.

Billionaire financier Michael Bloomberg attended Johns Hopkins University for his undergraduate degree and went on to get a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Michael Bloomberg in 1997

Businessman Tom Steyer earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a Masters in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Associated Press Democratic presidential candidate and investor Tom Steyer.

After graduating from San Antonio’s Thomas Jefferson High School, Julian and his twin brother Joaquin Castro both went on to Stanford University and Harvard Law School.

Thomas Jefferson High School Yearbook Joaquin Castro, left, and Julian, right, in their senior yearbook photos.

“They were regular kids, but at the same time you knew they were going to do something great. They were very smart,” former chemistry teacher Carita Thomas told Texas Public Radio.

After graduating from law school, both brothers returned to San Antonio and went into public service. Joaquin became a Texas state legislator and is now a member of Congress.

Rep. John Delaney earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and went on to Georgetown University Law Centre, where he met his wife.

“My amazing wife, April, and I met as law students at Georgetown University – I’ll never regret rearranging my entire class schedule just to make sure I was in all the same classes as the smart, beautiful first-year law student from Idaho,” Delaney wrote on his campaign website.

Marianne Williamson grew up in Houston, Texas and studied theatre at Pomona College in Southern California for two years before dropping out to pursue a career as a singer.

Bellaire High School Class of 1970 Yearbook Marianne Williamson’s yearbook photo at Bellaire High School in 1970

Williamson, the daughter of a prominent immigration lawyer, is one of two Texan presidential candidates. She graduated from Bellaire High School in 1970.

“Growing up in Texas in a liberal household, I was made deeply aware of issues of social justice,” she writes on her campaign website. “My father had grown up in poverty; he was insistent that we be aware of how fortunate we were, and always attendant to the needs of those who were not.”

Former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts earned both his bachelor’s degree and a law degree from Harvard University.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Soprano Renee Fleming (L) and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick watch as graduating students arrive for the 364th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 28, 2015.

Read

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet also earned his bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan and a JD from Yale Law School.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File Michael Bennet

