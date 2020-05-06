I drove a $44,000 Chevy Bolt with 260 miles of range to see if the upgraded electric car is still a Tesla rival — here's the verdict

Matthew DeBord/Insider Still a masterpiece: the 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The 2020 Chevy Bolt has been updated to deliver 259 miles of range per charge, an improvement on the 240 miles that we enjoyed back in 2017 when we first tested the EV.

Otherwise, the Bolt isn’t much changed, apart from getting a 66-kilowatt-hour battery pack, larger than the 60 kWh pack from the previous iteration.

The Bolt now competes against a more crowded field of contenders, including the Tesla Model 3, but this zippy subcompact continues to be charming, versatile, and affordable.

I called it a masterpiece back in 2017, and I haven’t changed my mind.

I can remember a time when Tesla’s only real competition was the Chevy Bolt.

Oh, how long ago 2017 now seems! The Bolt is still with us, but a lot of other long-range EVs have arrived to steal Tesla’s thunder. Sort of. Tesla still dominates the EV market.

What Tesla doesn’t dominate is the entry-level segment; in fact, Chevy and the Bolt have that space almost to themselves (some competition has emerged from Kia/Hyundai).

Whenever I think of buying an EV, I invariably think, “Tesla.” But soon thereafter, I remember that I could head over to my local Chevy dealer, about two miles from my house, and drive a Bolt home that same day, assuming there was one on the lot.

For that reason, I like to keep up with the Bolt and was thrilled when the updated, longer-range version landed at Business Insider’s suburban New Jersey test centre.

Here’s how it went:

Say hello to the 2020 Chevy Bolt EV, in top-level Premier trim. The paint job was my personal Chevy fave these days: “Cajun Red Tintcoat.”

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt remains a subcompact hatchback, a modest platform for such an important vehicle. The base price was $US41,020, but a few thousand bucks in extras took the sticker to $US44,130, as-tested.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

For 2020, the big update to the Bolt EV is more about what’s under the hood than what’s visible to the eye …

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

… The update doesn’t really look different from the car that wowed us back in 2017.

Hollis Johnson 2017 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt’s biggest rivals remain the base version of the Tesla Model 3 at about $US40,000, with 250 miles of range. I tested a more expensive version: $US57,500.

Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla Model 3.

The Nissan Leaf Plus is also in the competitive mix. We tested a $US44,000 example that offered 214 miles of range.

Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan Leaf.

The Bolt is a decently-made vehicle in that company, but it’s far less snazzy than the Model 3 and a bit more bare-bones than the Leaf. Still, Chevy took the leave from announcement in 2015 to launch in 2016 — an impressive dash to market.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt EV formed the basis for GM’s entire EV strategy — the automaker intends to roll out 22 electric vehicles by 2023.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt is manufactured at GM’s Orion assembly plant, where it can be modified …

GM Chevy Bolt EV.

… To serve in the autonomous fleet of GM-affiliated self-driving car company, Cruise.

GM Chevy Bolt EV outfitted with Cruise autonomous-driving technology.

I’ve actually visited Orion, where the Bolt assembly process is an efficient thing to watch.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt was envisioned by the GM’s Korean studio, a lab for the company’s small-car platforms. Because it was engineered around its large, 60 kWh LG battery pack — which provides actual structural integrity to the car — the Bolt is distinctive within GM’s global lineup.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

There’s no internal-combustion engine, to there’s no need for a grille intended for air intake. Unfortunately, this does give the Bolt’s fascia a very plasticky appearance.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt gets a nice pair of HID Xenon projector headlights, plus LED running lights. The lamps are intellibeam units — they an “turn” with the car.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt EV nameplate appears both on the flanks and the rear.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

And the Chevy bowtie badge, is shimmering gold, is front and rear.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The front …

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

… And rear wheels were 17-inchers on my test car.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

So, there no way around this: the 2020 Chevy Bolt EV Premier is a rather small vehicle. That’s not a negative: the base version is $US36,620, and it offers long-range, entry-level EVing in a versatile, hatchback platform.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

All Tesla has to compete with it at the moment is the long-range, all-wheel-drive version of the new Model Y crossover, at $US53,000.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

Aesthetically, the Bolt combines a fun appearance with a vibe that definitely says, “I don’t cost that much.”

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The back end’s design would be familiar to anyone who’s even tailgated traffic in Europe, where hatchback’s rule the road.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

At 17 cubic feet, the Bolt’s cargo hold is larger than the Tesla Model 3’s trunk (15 cubic feet). The Model 3 has a front trunk, or “frunk,” adding some space, but drop the Bolt’s rear seats and capacity expands to 57 cubic feet.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

It easily swallowed two large boxes.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The interior was “Dark Galvanised Grey.” While it was far from upscale, it was comfy and pleasant.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The rear bench seats were also pretty good, for the segment.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The lack of internal-combustion components means that the Bolt has good legroom in back, for a subcompact vehicle.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

Plenty of room to stretch out! Normally, we note that subcompacts are basically useless for transporting adults in the back seat, but the Bolt is sort of an exception.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The multifunction steering wheel is nothing special, but it was heated in the Premier trim. The front seats were also heated.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The joystick shifter has a learning curve, but I got the hang of it in a hurry.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

Storage space is decent, for a vehicle this wee.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The lack of an engine, again, creates interior space.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt is easily the most capacious-feeling subcompact I’ve ever tested.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

Nothing exceptional or high-tech about the key fob — but the Bolt EV does have remote start! There’s a myChevrolet app that has Bolt-specific features.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

Let’s see what’s under this EV’s hood!

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

We aren’t seeing everything here — for gearheads, popping the hood on an EV can be sort of dispiriting. The Bolt’s 66 kilowatt-hour battery pack is actually located under the vehicle’s floorboards.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

Orange is the universal colour of electric-vehicle under-the-hood-ness. This is so mechanics, engineers, and emergency personnel know where the high-voltage connections are.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt’s drivetrain has a single motor over the front wheels, with a single forward gear, and the total power output is a peppy 200 horsepower.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The charge port is located on the Bolt’s left side.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

There’s an included charge cable, for “trickle” charging or 240-volt overnight re-juicing.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

According to Chevy, the Bolt can return four miles each hour to the battery at 120-volt, and can get back to full in ten hours on 240-volt. A DC fast-charge returns 100 miles to the battery in 30 minutes.

I used ChargePoint to top off the Bolt at a nearby Level 2 station.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

It’s a simple plug-and-play process.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The Bolt does a good job of using regenerative braking and a regen paddle on the steering wheel to keep battery charge optimised. If you aren’t hitting the freeway and taxing the battery, it’s possible to putter around town for a week and still have more than 100 miles in the “tank.” I ended up with 135 miles in reserve.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The infotainment system runs on a responsive, colourful 10.2-inch touchscreen. In my tester, it was upgraded with a $US595 package.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

There’s a suite of apps, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth pairing, USB ports front and rear, a premium Bose seven-speaker audio system, wireless charging, and available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — but no GPS navigation.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The system also offers various monitoring screens …

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

… for EV enthusiasts …

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

… Who want to track their Bolt’s performance.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

The cameras are pretty crisp, and my Bolt also had some driver-assist goodies, including forward-collision alert and lane-departure warnings.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

As with all GM vehicles, OnStar’s safety and connectivity services can be accessed at the push of a blue button.

Matthew DeBord/Insider 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

So what’s the verdict?

Matthew DeBord/Insider

In Premier trim, the Bolt is a tad pricy for a subcompact that lacks much in the way of interior amenities and cargo capacity. I mean, for about the same moolah, you can become the proud owner of a BMW X3 crossover SUV.

That said, the Bolt at any trim level is extraordinarily appealing because you can just mosey down to your friendly, neighbourhood Chevy dealer (or, in the COVID-19 era, make an online visit) and in a few hours, get yourself a nice electric car that serves up 259 miles of range on a single charge.

The truth is that I’ve always been a Bolt fan, and with some extra miles added to the previous top range estimate of 238, I’ve even more of one. Testing the vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic – when I’ve been staying close to home and limiting nonessential journeys – also made it clear that 260 miles on a charge is plenty. I tried to run the Bolt down under 100 miles, but I failed. And that was during a week of evaluation. For suburbanites with access to either 120-volt or 240-volt home charging, the Bolt is an ideal EV.

It’s also a lot of fun to drive, with go-kart handling and zippy acceleration: 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds. As is usually the case with me, I find a lead foot on the highway with EVs, and the Bolt was no exception. That single electric motor applies torque to the front wheels in an addictive surge.

Some EV buyers might now see the Bolt as more of a means to an end, given that it’s nowhere near as overtly high-tech as the Tesla Model 3, not as nicely appointed as the Nissan Leaf. The much more plush MINI Cooper SE Electric has less range but comes off as more solidly made. And then there are your Audi eTrons and Jaguar I-PACEs and, on some distant, exalted plane, the Porsche Taycan. In that company, the Bolt is basic.

But it’s been effective basic since 2017, and it continues to offer the best bang for the buck in the nascent EV market. I called it a masterpiece back in 2017, and although it competes in a more crowded arena these days, it’s still a car that I hate to give back when the test week is over.

In other words, if I were buying, there’s a good chance I’d be buying a Bolt.

