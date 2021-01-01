50 charts, maps, and graphics that tell the biggest stories of 2020

- Business Insider’s Graphics Team was tasked with creating hundreds of graphics throughout this historic year.
- From covering an unprecedented election to tracking the spread and impact of the coronavirus, graphics can tell us a lot about what happened in 2020.
- Keep scrolling to explore our highlights, including how the QAnon learned to love the GOP and how much big tech giants pay their workers.
This map shows where US-Iran tensions have flared in Iraq, which culminated in the strike killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
This table reveals the unimaginable scale of Australia’s fires.
This map shows the exact path of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter before it crashed, killing all 9 people on board.
These are the 10 best countries to raise a healthy child. The US isn’t one of them.
How Super Bowl ad costs have skyrocketed over the years.
Impeachment crushed Nixon’s approval ratings, but Clinton emerged unscathed. Here’s how Trump could survive, too.
An animated map tracks the spread of the coronavirus as cases were reported in more than 180 countries.
How coronavirus symptoms compare with those of the flu, allergies, and the common cold.
One chart shows how long the coronavirus lives on surfaces like cardboard, plastic, wood, and steel.
This calendar shows the glaring gap between men’s and women’s salaries in the US.
These maps show how much worse Bernie Sanders fared in the 2020 Super Tuesday primaries compared with 2016.
MacKenzie Bezos made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she’s still not the richest woman in the world. Here’s how her $US36 billion fortune stacks up against her wealthier peers.
How the coronavirus death toll compares to other pandemics, including SARS, HIV, and the Black Death.
Americans see infectious diseases as a bigger threat than terrorism, nuclear weapons, and climate change as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Here’s how coronavirus lab tests really work, and why they don’t always give satisfying results.
This interactive shows every Disney live-action remake that has been made and that’s in the works.
Firework sales skyrocketed in the US as noise complaints increase nearly 4,000% in New York City.
It took one of our graphic designer’s 19 years to become a US citizen. Here’s how her journey compares to the average immigrant.
Charts from July’s jobs report highlighting the US economy’s post-pandemic recovery.
President Donald Trump reportedly inquired last year about dropping nuclear bombs into hurricanes to stop the storms from hitting the US. This graphic show why nuking a hurricane would be unrealistic and prohibitively expensive.
We made 26 simple charts to show friends and family who aren’t convinced racism is still a problem in America
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US — here’s how to prevent and treat the condition
We compiled every known flight made by Jeffrey Epstein’s fleet of private planes.
There are 1,510 people in Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book. Now you can search them all for the first time.
A key metric — the share of coronavirus tests coming back positive — shows how states’ outbreaks have gotten out of control.
How to tell if you have IBD and the difference between Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis
Biden’s ‘dark’ side: How Democrats are embracing secret money and the Citizens United decision to defeat Trump.
A colour-coded map shows the biggest wildfires raging up and down the West Coast.
Here’s a complete accounting of all 34 credible sexual-misconduct allegations against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
A step-by-step flow chart breaks down how coronavirus cases typically progress — and shows what may still be ahead for Trump.
States have restored voting rights for thousands with felony convictions since 2016. These are the laws in every state.
This chart shows the biggest investment banks are recruiting fewer Harvard and Stanford graduates and where they’re getting top talent from instead.
How much Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and 10 other tech giants pay their workers, from engineers to salespeople.
US coronavirus cases are climbing to a 3rd peak. Colour-coded charts show how risky everyday activities are.
33 states still regularly allow the kind of police raid that killed Breonna Taylor.
Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine relies on a new, unproven technology. A diagram shows how it differs from other candidates.
We analysed the Twitter accounts of prominent Republican officials to show how the GOP learned to love QAnon.
Biotech execs hunting for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments have raked in more than $US1 billion by selling company stock this year. Here are the 27 leaders who’ve cashed in the most.
A timeline of Trump’s statements about the coronavirus juxtaposed with new cases throughout the pandemic.
How the coronavirus vaccine development compares to other shots in history.
How the 2020 election results compare to 2016.
We analysed every message ever posted by ‘Q,’ the enigmatic persona that started the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Inside a sweetheart deal for SPAC pioneers Chinh Chu and Bill Foley. How the ultra wealthy dealmakers made millions in what some experts are calling a ‘kickback’ from Blackstone.
We made a graphic to show just how bad the COVID-19 outbreaks in Trump’s circle are.
Joe Biden’s Cabinet-in-waiting: Meet the people in play for a new administration, and Biden’s picks for key roles like Secretary of Transportation and COVID-19 response.
The cannabis industry is set for a wave of M&A after 5 states voted to legalise marijuana and the House voted to decriminalize cannabis. Industry insiders lay out who’s going shopping and the types of deals you can expect.
This isn’t a third coronavirus wave — it’s a tsunami. This chart shows how much worse the fall surge is than any before.
This chart shows how 4 of the wealthiest men in the US got $US229 billion richer in 2020.
We created a searchable database of the people behind QAnon, including its supporters and enablers.
People from New York and California moved in droves this year — here are the states that benefited from the mass exodus, from Idaho to Texas.
