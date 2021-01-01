50 charts, maps, and graphics that tell the biggest stories of 2020

Skye Gould, Shayanne Gal
Insider

This map shows where US-Iran tensions have flared in Iraq, which culminated in the strike killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Skye Gould/Insider

This table reveals the unimaginable scale of Australia’s fires.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

This map shows the exact path of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter before it crashed, killing all 9 people on board.

Skye Gould/Insider

These are the 10 best countries to raise a healthy child. The US isn’t one of them.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

How Super Bowl ad costs have skyrocketed over the years.

Ruobing Su/Insider

Impeachment crushed Nixon’s approval ratings, but Clinton emerged unscathed. Here’s how Trump could survive, too.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

An animated map tracks the spread of the coronavirus as cases were reported in more than 180 countries.

Ruobing Su/Insider

How coronavirus symptoms compare with those of the flu, allergies, and the common cold.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

One chart shows how long the coronavirus lives on surfaces like cardboard, plastic, wood, and steel.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

This calendar shows the glaring gap between men’s and women’s salaries in the US.

Skye Gould/Insider

These maps show how much worse Bernie Sanders fared in the 2020 Super Tuesday primaries compared with 2016.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

MacKenzie Bezos made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she’s still not the richest woman in the world. Here’s how her $US36 billion fortune stacks up against her wealthier peers.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

How the coronavirus death toll compares to other pandemics, including SARS, HIV, and the Black Death.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

Americans see infectious diseases as a bigger threat than terrorism, nuclear weapons, and climate change as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

Here’s how coronavirus lab tests really work, and why they don’t always give satisfying results.

Samantha Lee/Insider

This interactive shows every Disney live-action remake that has been made and that’s in the works.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

Firework sales skyrocketed in the US as noise complaints increase nearly 4,000% in New York City.

Ruobing Su/Insider

It took one of our graphic designer’s 19 years to become a US citizen. Here’s how her journey compares to the average immigrant.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

Charts from July’s jobs report highlighting the US economy’s post-pandemic recovery.

Andy Kiersz/Insider

President Donald Trump reportedly inquired last year about dropping nuclear bombs into hurricanes to stop the storms from hitting the US. This graphic show why nuking a hurricane would be unrealistic and prohibitively expensive.

Skye Gould/Insider

We made 26 simple charts to show friends and family who aren’t convinced racism is still a problem in America

Shayanne Gal/Insider

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US — here’s how to prevent and treat the condition

Shayanne Gal/Insider

We compiled every known flight made by Jeffrey Epstein’s fleet of private planes.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

There are 1,510 people in Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book. Now you can search them all for the first time.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

A key metric — the share of coronavirus tests coming back positive — shows how states’ outbreaks have gotten out of control.

Yuqing Liu/Insider

How to tell if you have IBD and the difference between Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

Yuqing Liu/Insider

Biden’s ‘dark’ side: How Democrats are embracing secret money and the Citizens United decision to defeat Trump.

Skye Gould/Insider

A colour-coded map shows the biggest wildfires raging up and down the West Coast.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

Here’s a complete accounting of all 34 credible sexual-misconduct allegations against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Skye Gould/Insider

A step-by-step flow chart breaks down how coronavirus cases typically progress — and shows what may still be ahead for Trump.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

States have restored voting rights for thousands with felony convictions since 2016. These are the laws in every state.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

This chart shows the biggest investment banks are recruiting fewer Harvard and Stanford graduates and where they’re getting top talent from instead.

Yuqing Liu/Insider

How much Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and 10 other tech giants pay their workers, from engineers to salespeople.

Skye Gould/Insider

US coronavirus cases are climbing to a 3rd peak. Colour-coded charts show how risky everyday activities are.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

33 states still regularly allow the kind of police raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

Yuqing Liu/Insider

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine relies on a new, unproven technology. A diagram shows how it differs from other candidates.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

We analysed the Twitter accounts of prominent Republican officials to show how the GOP learned to love QAnon.

Sawyer Click/Insider

Biotech execs hunting for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments have raked in more than $US1 billion by selling company stock this year. Here are the 27 leaders who’ve cashed in the most.

Sawyer Click/Insider

A timeline of Trump’s statements about the coronavirus juxtaposed with new cases throughout the pandemic.

Yuqing Liu/Insider

How the coronavirus vaccine development compares to other shots in history.

Yuqing Liu/Insider

How the 2020 election results compare to 2016.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

We analysed every message ever posted by ‘Q,’ the enigmatic persona that started the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Sawyer Click/Insider

Inside a sweetheart deal for SPAC pioneers Chinh Chu and Bill Foley. How the ultra wealthy dealmakers made millions in what some experts are calling a ‘kickback’ from Blackstone.

Skye Gould/Insider

We made a graphic to show just how bad the COVID-19 outbreaks in Trump’s circle are.

Sawyer Click/Insider

Joe Biden’s Cabinet-in-waiting: Meet the people in play for a new administration, and Biden’s picks for key roles like Secretary of Transportation and COVID-19 response.

Sawyer Click/Insider

The cannabis industry is set for a wave of M&A after 5 states voted to legalise marijuana and the House voted to decriminalize cannabis. Industry insiders lay out who’s going shopping and the types of deals you can expect.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

This isn’t a third coronavirus wave — it’s a tsunami. This chart shows how much worse the fall surge is than any before.

Yuqing Liu/Insider

This chart shows how 4 of the wealthiest men in the US got $US229 billion richer in 2020.

Yuqing Liu/Insider

We created a searchable database of the people behind QAnon, including its supporters and enablers.

Sawyer Click/Insider

People from New York and California moved in droves this year — here are the states that benefited from the mass exodus, from Idaho to Texas.

Andy Kiersz/Insider

