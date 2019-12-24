The 50 biggest plays in sports of 2019, ranked

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino The USWNT are featured on the list multiple times.

50. LeBron James delivers a no-look between-the-legs pass to Dwight Howard for the easy bucket.

49. Carli Lloyd drills a 55-yard field goal while visiting the Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp.

48. Fran Belibi throws one down en route to becoming the second woman to win the McDonald’s All American dunk contest.

47. Tiger Woods tees himself up for a two-foot birdie shot and puts himself within one stroke of the lead in the final round of the 2019 Masters.

He needed it.

46. Coco Gauff lofts a drop shot over Venus Williams en route to her breakout win over the star at Wimbledon.

45. Zlatan Ibrahimović tees up his own volley and scores an astounding bicycle-kick goal.

44. Eleven days after the untimely death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs and the same night as the team’s tribute to its former star, Taylor Cole and Felix Peña combine to throw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

43. Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jonathan Davis flies through the air to make a stunning, multiple run-saving grab against the Tampa Bay Rays.

42. Lucas Moura scores a miracle goal in the final seconds of stoppage time in Tottenham’s matchup with Ajax to send his Hotspurs through to Champions League final.

41. The San Francisco 49ers trick the Saints with an Emmanuel Sanders touchdown pass.

40. Cristiano Ronaldo rises eight feet in the air and stays airborne seemingly forever to net a sensational header for Juventus.

39. Roger Federer caps a brilliant rally at the net with a lofting shot over Kevin Anderson at the 2019 Miami Open.

38. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson recovers to throw a game-winning touchdown after taking a cleat to the eye.

37. Murray State star Ja Morant leaps over his defender for the monster slam.

36. Liberty’s Gandy Golden reels in an Odell Beckham Jr.-esque one-handed grab for the touchdown through double coverage against Rutgers.

We told you to remember his name. Now, you can remember this catch by Antonio Gandy-Golden! ???? (Via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/QxoEqXPvmp — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 26, 2019

35. The Miami Dolphins’ special teams unit fools the Philadelphia Eagles’ defence to score a game-tying touchdown with a shovel pass from punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders.

34. Chilean goalie Christiane Endler makes a diving save on a US Women’s National Team striker Christen Press during the 2019 World Cup group stage.

33. With two Chiefs defenders pressuring him out of the pocket, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers flips a touchdown pass to running back Jamaal Williams in the back corner of the end zone.

32. Jeff Maggert wins the Charles Schwab Cup Championship by holing out a 123-yard approach shot.

31. Boston Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy forces Game 7 in the Stanley cup by swatting the puck out of the air and off the goal line after it deflects off goalie Tuukka Rask.

30. English keeper Karen Bardsley bats a free kick out of the upper 90 to keep things even in England’s group stage match against Japan.

29. NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson breaks through the Bengals’ defensive line before deploying a devastating spin move and cruising into the end zone to extend the Ravens lead.

28. Duke’s Ella Stevens bends a corner kick into the back of the net.

27. Naomi Osaka ends a long rally against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova with an impressive sprint to the net and a narrow-angle cross-court shot during the 2019 Osaka Final.

26. Lionel Messi bends a free kick past the Liverpool keeper from 30 meters to net his 600th goal in a Barcelona kit.

25. Pablo Cuevas teases opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas with a smash before hitting a no-look tweener to win the point at the Estoril Open.

24. Connecticut Huskies commit Paige Bueckers goes behind the back and crosses a defender out of her shoes before dishing a no-look dime to her teammate.

23. Tobin Heath nets a stunning backward heel shot for the Portland Thorns.

22. Kamaru Usman, a Nigerian immigrant, breaks Colby Covington’s jaw during his UFC 245 bout against the outspoken Trump supporter.

21. Jeremy Lamb stuns the Toronto Raptors with a game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond half court.

20. Jozy Altidore gives Toronto FC an early lead over his former team with a glorious backheel goal.

19. Mamadi Diakite hits a buzzer-beater to send his future national champion Virginia Cavaliers to overtime in their Elite Eight matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers.

18. Dearica Hamby picks off Courtney Vandersloot and drains a 38-foot game-winner for the Los Vegas Aces.

17. Bryce Harper blasts a walk-off grand slam to give the Phillies a 7-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

16. Andy Ruiz Jr. scores two knockdowns against Anthony Joshua moments after the Brit landed an uppercut hook combo on him in the third round of their first bout.

15. Alex Morgan puts the US Women’s National Team up 2-1 with a beautiful header in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against England and “sips tea” to celebrate.

14. UCLA’s Kaitlyn Ohashi earns a perfect 10 for her upbeat, Jackson-5 inspired floor routine.

13. Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios hits a running tweener to end a gorgeous rally against Borna Coric in the 2019 Miami Open round of 16.

12. Wayne Rooney hits a one-touch beauty from well beyond midfield to put D.C. United up by one against Orlando City.

11. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes weaves through traffic and evades Indianapolis Colts defenders before throwing a bullet to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle for the touchdown.

10. Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross makes an acrobatic one-handed catch near the sideline to help bolster the Tigers’ 2019 national championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

9. Georgetown freshman goalkeeper Tomas Romero makes a clutch PK save against Virginia’s Axel Gunnarsson to clinch the Hoyas’ first national championship in men’s soccer.

8. Rose Lavelle seals the US Women’s National Team’s 2019 World Cup victory with a beautiful solo effort in the 69th minute of the final.

7. Duke’s Zion Williamson sprints across the court and rises to swat De’Andre Hunter’s shot into the stands.

6. Stevie Wilkerson of the Baltimore Orioles flips over the right-field wall to rob Boston Red Sox star Jackie Bradley Jr. at Fenway Park and get revenge for teammate Trey Mancini.

5. Boston Red Sox star Jackie Bradley Jr. leaps well above the centre-field wall to rob Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini of a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th at Camden Yards.

4. Damian Lillard hits a buzzer-beating long-range three over Paul George to end the Portland Trail Blazers’ opening-round playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

3. Gael Monfils hits a wild jump shot past Marton Fucsovics during the 2019 Madrid Open.

2. Simone Biles stuns in her floor exercise at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, nailing signature moves named in her honour en route to earning a full point more than any other competitor and winning her record 25th world medal.

1. Kawhi Leonard sends the Raptors to the Eastern Conference finals on a buzzer-beating jumper from the corner during Game 7 of Toronto’s series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

