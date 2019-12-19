2019 was a historic year in women's sports — here are the 50 best images from some of the top photographers

Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesSimone Biles dominated the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, and set the all-time record for most world medals for any gymnast, male or female.
- 2019 was a historic year in women’s sports, and Getty Images‘ top photographers were on hand to capture the year’s most iconic moments.
- Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan led the US Women’s National Team to victory at the 2019 World Cup in France.
- Simone Biles dominated the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, and set the all-time record for most world medals for any gymnast, male or female.
- Sabrina Ionescu recorded six triple-doubles in the calendar year and chose to return to Oregon for her senior season despite speculation that she would be the top pick in the WNBA draft.
- In women’s tennis, Serena Williams battled budding stars like Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff for the throne
- Check out the 50 best women’s sports photos from 2019 below.
Alexandra Popp and Verena Schweers of Germany celebrate a Women’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Championship Qualifier match in Torshavn, Denmark.
Naomi Osaka kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Petra Kvitova in the Women’s Singles Final match of the 2019 Australian Open.
Sabrina Ionescu — the newly-anointed all-time NCAA triple-double leader — celebrates with her Oregon Ducks teammates during the 2019 Final Four.
Justyna Święty-Ersetic of Poland celebrates winning silver in the Women’s 4×400-metre relay final at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in Doha, Qatar.
Chicago Red Stars’ Sam Kerr and North Carolina Courage’s McCall Zerboni go up for a header during the National Women’s Soccer League championship game.
Haruka Amamoto hits a tee shot during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in Charleston, South Carolina.
Chelsea Grey of the Los Angeles Sparks takes a diving shot after getting fouled by Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson during their game in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Megan Rapinoe and the US Women’s National Team celebrate their 2019 World Cup victory in the locker room.
Serena Williams serves the ball during the 2019 Hopman Cup at RAC Arena.
Simone Biles defies gravity during her floor routine at the Women’s Team Finals of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
Iceland’s Ingibjoerg Sigurdardottir and Gudbjoerg Gunnarsdottir and Germany’s Alexandra Popp battle for the ball during a 2019 FIFA Women’s World Championship Qualifiers game in Reykjavik, Iceland.
China’s artistic swimming team competes in the Team Free Final at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The Baylor Lady Bears celebrate beating Muffet McGraw’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish for their third national championship in program history.
Mathilde Gremaud goes airborne during the Audi Nines at Tiefenbachferner Glacier in Soelden, Austria.
Amanda Nunes of Brazil kicks Holly Holm in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during UFC 239 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A member of Team Ukraine competes in the Women’s Highlight Routine Final at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The United States’ Kara Eaker competes in Women’s Balance beam Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
Sweden’s Nilla Fischer heads the ball during her team’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match against Thailand in Nice, France.
Naomi Osaka returns the ball in her match against Belinda Bencic at the Mutua Madrid Open.
Serena Williams celebrates during her quarter final match against Karolina Pliskova at the 2019 Australian Open.
The Melbourne Demons celebrate winning an Australian Football League Women’s match against the Western Bulldogs in Melbourne, Australia.
52-year-old track and field athlete Kathy Anne Marshall poses for a portrait during the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah.
Sandi Morris of the United States competes in the Women’s Pole Vault qualification at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in Doha, Qatar.
Jessica Macaulay of the UK dives from the 21-metre platform at Islet Vila Franca do Campo during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal.
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Senior Women’s competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Augustana Vikings celebrate their victory against the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas during the Division II Women’s Softball Championship in Denver, Colorado.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun with guard Chelsea Grey.
US Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan celebrates her World Cup goal against England by “sipping tea.”
Apollinariia Panfilova is tossed into the air during the Junior Pair Free Skate at the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Lake Placid, New York.
Poland’s Justyna Swiety-Ersetic celebrates with Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, Patrycia Wyciszkiewicz, and Anna Kielbasinska during the Women’s 4x400m Relay Final at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Venezuela’s Diana Rangel Mora returns a shot to Wendy Duran during their women’s individual Peruvian fronton qualification at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Coco Gauff celebrates her victory against Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the third round of Wimbledon.
Chilean goalkeeper Claudia Endler makes a save against the top-ranked United States during the 2019 World Cup in Paris, France.
A competitor vaults in the women’s pole vault during the Sydney Track Classic in Sydney, Australia.
Serena Williams locks in during her 2019 Australian Open quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova in Melbourne, Australia.
Simone Biles reacts after her routine in Women’s Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
Ali Riley of New Zealand gives her team instructions during the team huddle ahead of their 2019 World Cup France match against Cameroon in Montpellier, France.
Caroline Wozniacki hits a ball between her legs while playing Monica Niculescu of Romania during the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The United States artistic swimming team competes in the Team Free Final at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Brazilian soccer legend Marta and teammates celebrate her goal against Australia during their 2019 World Cup in Montpellier, France.
Megan Rapinoe celebrates a goal with her now-iconic pose as US Women’s National Team teammates Sam Mewis and Alex Morgan look on.
US Women’s National Team striker Alex Morgan is cleated on the arm by Stefanie Van der Gragt of the Netherlands during the 2019 World Cup final.
The England Women’s National Team celebrates Lucy Bronze’s goal during their 2019 World Cup Quarter Final match against Norway in Le Havre, France.
Alex Morgan celebrates her goal in the US Women’s National Team’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Semifinal match against England in Lyon, France.
Striker Tobin Heath poses with the World Cup trophy after the US Women’s National Team’s 2019 Women’s World Cup victory over the Netherlands.
The Netherlands Women’s National Team celebrates its second goal against Japan during the 2019 World Cup Round of 16 in Rennes, France.
Julie Ertz celebrates with the World Cup trophy after the US Women’s National Team won the 2019 World Cup in Lyon, France.
Stefanie Van der Gragt of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring during her team’s 2019 World Cup Quarter Final match against Italy in Valenciennes, France.
Ali Riley of New Zealand battles for possession with Aurelle Awona of Cameroon during their teams’ 2019 World Cup match in Montpellier, France.
Carli Lloyd and the US Women’s National Team lift the World Cup trophy for the first time after winning the 2019 World Cup in Lyon, France.
