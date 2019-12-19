2019 was a historic year in women's sports — here are the 50 best images from some of the top photographers

Meredith Cash
Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesSimone Biles dominated the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, and set the all-time record for most world medals for any gymnast, male or female.

Alexandra Popp and Verena Schweers of Germany celebrate a Women’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Championship Qualifier match in Torshavn, Denmark.

Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty ImagesAlexandra Popp and Verena Schweers.

Naomi Osaka kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Petra Kvitova in the Women’s Singles Final match of the 2019 Australian Open.

Scott Barbour/Getty ImagesNaomi Osaka.

Sabrina Ionescu — the newly-anointed all-time NCAA triple-double leader — celebrates with her Oregon Ducks teammates during the 2019 Final Four.

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesSabrina Ionescu and the Oregon Ducks.

Justyna Święty-Ersetic of Poland celebrates winning silver in the Women’s 4×400-metre relay final at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesJustyna Święty-Ersetic.

Chicago Red Stars’ Sam Kerr and North Carolina Courage’s McCall Zerboni go up for a header during the National Women’s Soccer League championship game.

Streeter Lecka/Getty ImagesSam Kerr and McCall Zerboni.

Haruka Amamoto hits a tee shot during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in Charleston, South Carolina.

Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesHaruka Amamoto.

Chelsea Grey of the Los Angeles Sparks takes a diving shot after getting fouled by Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson during their game in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesChelsea Grey and A’ja Wilson.

Megan Rapinoe and the US Women’s National Team celebrate their 2019 World Cup victory in the locker room.

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesMegan Rapinoe and the USWNT.

Serena Williams serves the ball during the 2019 Hopman Cup at RAC Arena.

Paul Kane/Getty ImagesSerena Williams.

Simone Biles defies gravity during her floor routine at the Women’s Team Finals of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesSimone Biles.

Iceland’s Ingibjoerg Sigurdardottir and Gudbjoerg Gunnarsdottir and Germany’s Alexandra Popp battle for the ball during a 2019 FIFA Women’s World Championship Qualifiers game in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty ImagesIngibjoerg Sigurdardottir, Gudbjoerg Gunnarsdottir, and Alexandra Popp.

China’s artistic swimming team competes in the Team Free Final at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesTeam China.

The Baylor Lady Bears celebrate beating Muffet McGraw’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish for their third national championship in program history.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesBaylor Lady Bears.

Mathilde Gremaud goes airborne during the Audi Nines at Tiefenbachferner Glacier in Soelden, Austria.

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Audi AGMathilde Gremaud.

Amanda Nunes of Brazil kicks Holly Holm in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during UFC 239 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLCAmanda Nunes and Holly Holm.

A member of Team Ukraine competes in the Women’s Highlight Routine Final at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Clive Rose/Getty ImagesA member of Ukraine’s Women’s Highlight Routine team.

The United States’ Kara Eaker competes in Women’s Balance beam Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesKara Eaker.

Sweden’s Nilla Fischer heads the ball during her team’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match against Thailand in Nice, France.

Hannah Peters – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesNilla Fischer.

Naomi Osaka returns the ball in her match against Belinda Bencic at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Alex Pantling/Getty ImageNaomi Osaka.

Serena Williams celebrates during her quarter final match against Karolina Pliskova at the 2019 Australian Open.

Fred Lee/Getty ImagesSerena Williams.

The Melbourne Demons celebrate winning an Australian Football League Women’s match against the Western Bulldogs in Melbourne, Australia.

Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesMelbourne Demons.

52-year-old track and field athlete Kathy Anne Marshall poses for a portrait during the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah.

Al Bello/Getty Images for LumixKathy Anne Marshall.

Sandi Morris of the United States competes in the Women’s Pole Vault qualification at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Michael Steele/Getty ImagesSandi Morris.

Jessica Macaulay of the UK dives from the 21-metre platform at Islet Vila Franca do Campo during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal.

Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty ImagesJessica Macaulay.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Senior Women’s competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesSimone Biles.

The Augustana Vikings celebrate their victory against the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas during the Division II Women’s Softball Championship in Denver, Colorado.

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesThe Augustana Vikings.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun with guard Chelsea Grey.

Meg Oliphant/Getty ImagesNneka Ogwumike and Chelsea Grey.

US Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan celebrates her World Cup goal against England by “sipping tea.”

Catherine Ivill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesAlex Morgan.

Apollinariia Panfilova is tossed into the air during the Junior Pair Free Skate at the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Lake Placid, New York.

Patrick Smith – – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty ImagesApollinariia Panfilova.

Poland’s Justyna Swiety-Ersetic celebrates with Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, Patrycia Wyciszkiewicz, and Anna Kielbasinska during the Women’s 4x400m Relay Final at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

Matt Roberts/Getty ImagesJustyna Swiety-Ersetic, Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, Patrycia Wyciszkiewicz, and Anna Kielbasinsk.

Venezuela’s Diana Rangel Mora returns a shot to Wendy Duran during their women’s individual Peruvian fronton qualification at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesDiana Rangel Mora.

Coco Gauff celebrates her victory against Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the third round of Wimbledon.

Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesCoco Gauff.

Chilean goalkeeper Claudia Endler makes a save against the top-ranked United States during the 2019 World Cup in Paris, France.

Richard Heathcote – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesAllie Long and Chilean goalkeeper Claudia Endler.

A competitor vaults in the women’s pole vault during the Sydney Track Classic in Sydney, Australia.

Matt King/Getty ImagesPole vaulter.

Serena Williams locks in during her 2019 Australian Open quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova in Melbourne, Australia.

Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesSerena Williams.

Simone Biles reacts after her routine in Women’s Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImageSimone Biles.

Ali Riley of New Zealand gives her team instructions during the team huddle ahead of their 2019 World Cup France match against Cameroon in Montpellier, France.

Naomi Baker – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesAli Riley and the New Zealand Women’s National Team.

Caroline Wozniacki hits a ball between her legs while playing Monica Niculescu of Romania during the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesCaroline Wozniacki.

The United States artistic swimming team competes in the Team Free Final at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesThe United States artistic swimming team.

Brazilian soccer legend Marta and teammates celebrate her goal against Australia during their 2019 World Cup in Montpellier, France.

Elsa/Getty ImagesMarta.

Megan Rapinoe celebrates a goal with her now-iconic pose as US Women’s National Team teammates Sam Mewis and Alex Morgan look on.

Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesSam Mewis, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe.

US Women’s National Team striker Alex Morgan is cleated on the arm by Stefanie Van der Gragt of the Netherlands during the 2019 World Cup final.

Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesStefanie Van der Gragt and Alex Morgan.

The England Women’s National Team celebrates Lucy Bronze’s goal during their 2019 World Cup Quarter Final match against Norway in Le Havre, France.

Naomi Baker – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesEngland Women’s National Team.

Alex Morgan celebrates her goal in the US Women’s National Team’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Semifinal match against England in Lyon, France.

Naomi Baker – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesAlex Morgan.

Striker Tobin Heath poses with the World Cup trophy after the US Women’s National Team’s 2019 Women’s World Cup victory over the Netherlands.

Naomi Baker – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesTobin Heath.

The Netherlands Women’s National Team celebrates its second goal against Japan during the 2019 World Cup Round of 16 in Rennes, France.

Catherine Ivill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesThe Netherlands Women’s National Team.

Julie Ertz celebrates with the World Cup trophy after the US Women’s National Team won the 2019 World Cup in Lyon, France.

Catherine Ivill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesJulie Ertz.

Stefanie Van der Gragt of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring during her team’s 2019 World Cup Quarter Final match against Italy in Valenciennes, France.

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesStefanie Van der Gragt.

Ali Riley of New Zealand battles for possession with Aurelle Awona of Cameroon during their teams’ 2019 World Cup match in Montpellier, France.

Elsa/Getty ImagesAli Riley and Aurelle Awona.

Carli Lloyd and the US Women’s National Team lift the World Cup trophy for the first time after winning the 2019 World Cup in Lyon, France.

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty ImagesThe US Women’s National Team.

