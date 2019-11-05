The 2019 Melbourne Cup winner is Australian racehorse Vow and Declare

Craig Williams rides Vow and Declare to win the 2019 Melbourne Cup. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Australian racehorse Vow and Declare, ridden by jockey Craig Williams, has won the 2019 Melbourne Cup.

Vow and Declare is one of two Australian horses to compete in this year’s race.

In second place was Master of Reality followed by Prince of Arran.

Australian racehorse Vow and Declare has won this year’s Melbourne Cup.

Known as the race that stops the nation, the Melbourne Cup took place once again at Victoria’s Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday 5 November.

A total of 24 jockeys competed in the 159th rendition of the race, with only two Australian bred horses – Vow and Declare and Youngstar – taking part, according to the ABC.

And Vow and Declare, with jockey Craig Williams, secured the title.

It’s the AUSSIE!!! Vow And Declare has won the #MelbourneCup. What a moment, what a race… pic.twitter.com/DvAoinx0cp — Racing.com (@Racing) November 5, 2019

Vow and Declare what a race! Only a handful of Australian-bred horses in the field and ???????? takes the cup! #MelbourneCup2019 https://t.co/DgI8o3oyD0 — Tom Major (@thomaslmajor) November 5, 2019

The Cup was attended by several celebs including Usain Bolt and Lindsay Lohan.

In 2018, Cross Counter won the Melbourne Cup, with jockey Kerrin McEvoy.

