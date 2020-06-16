2019 Kia Niro EV Rapid Review: Kia's new $40,000 electric crossover is spunky and fun, but not nearly as refined as its price indicates

Alanis King The 2019 Kia Niro EV.

The average person reads about 300 words per minute, or so we hear. So if you’re looking to research a new car in a hurry, look no further than this 300-word review of the 2019 Kia Niro EV.

Photos feature the Kia Niro EV EX Premium trim, which has a base price of $US44,000. Optional features brought this example up to $US47,155.

The Kia Niro EV was new for 2019, building on Kia’s previous Niro lineup of a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. It’s an electric vehicle based on a non-EV, hence its ordinary styling.

It comes in two trims, both featuring front-wheel drive. The EX Premium adds a power sunroof, mood lighting, and heated front seats.

Alanis King Trim levels for the 2019 Kia Niro EV.

The Niro is whisper silent and adorably spunky. Bright-blue trim differentiates it from other Niros, its one-pedal driving is easily accessible, and driving is hilariously fun due to instant torque – a concept that makes EVs wicked fast upon acceleration.

But the Niro EV’s large, clunky interior dashboard looks awfully dated, and instant torque runs into problems when the pedal is pushed to the floor. Since power is only going to the front wheels, they will hiccup, squeal, and screech trying to use it all. The Niro also feels far too expensive – EVs trend higher in price, but the Niro can be optioned toward $US50,000.

For $US50,000, you’re probably going to look at something else. No one would blame you.

Alanis King

The Niro EV is still eligible for the full $US7,500 US tax credit, which phases out as more vehicles are sold.

As of this writing, the Niro EV has not been rated for crashworthiness or safety features. Don’t be confused by the hybrid Niros’ performances, either – the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said non-EV crash results often can’t be translated to an EV due to weight and battery placement.

The 2019 EV and plug-in hybrid do share headlights, though. The lights on the cheaper EX trim got IIHS’ highest rating, “good,” while the EX Premium headlights got its lowest, “poor.” The main reason for the poor rating was glare for oncoming vehicles.

The vehicle featured here is an EX Premium with a sticker of $US47,155. Scroll for more photos or click here for the full review.

Alanis King The 2019 Kia Niro EV.

