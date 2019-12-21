36 maps that tell the biggest stories of 2019

Business Insider

From the flight path of Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet to all of the states that have legalised marijuana this year, maps can tell us a lot about the ups and downs of 2019.

We’ve looked at how Costco’s food court items change depending which country you are in, how same-sex marriage rights differ globally, and where Donald Trump’s personal real estate is around the country.

Business Insider’s graphics team created hundreds of graphics this year, but these are our some of our favourites from 2019.

Andy Kiersz contributed to this post.

In January, following the 2018 midterm elections, Floridians with felony convictions were able to register to vote after the state restored voting rights to 1.5 million felons.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Later that month, Trump’s Pentagon expanded its secretive war on terror to 80 countries.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The government shutdown that started in December 2018 lasted a record-breaking 35 days until January 25. Here are the top places where people were googling about it:

Skye Gould/Business Insider

While a majority of America was fixated on Mexico and the wall, thousands of migrants were fleeing for Canada in a dramatically different scene. This map shows the path migrants would take to cross the Canadian border:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

At the end of January, the Supreme Court paved the way for President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban to be put in place. Without the US, just 19 countries accept transgender individuals to serve their armed forces:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

After a measles outbreak affecting at least 19 states and over 400 people, many health experts attributed the outbreak to the anti-vaccination movement. This map breaks down vaccine-exemption rules across the US, using data from the National Vaccine Information Centre:

Shayanne Gal/INSIDER

In February, we reported that China is assembling a massive trade project — the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — which aims to connect the country with new infrastructure. This map shows some Belt and Road Initiative land routes that run through China’s Xinjiang:

Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Retail employment fell between 6% and 10.3% from January 2007 to February 2019, according to data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics. Among the states hit hardest by retail job losses over the last decade are West Virginia, Vermont, Rhode Island, Ohio, Connecticut, and Maryland.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In March, following two fatal crashes within five months, a growing number of countries banned the Boeing 737 Max 8 from their airspaces and airlines grounded their planes.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In April, we reported that car insurance rates are going up for women across the US, according to data from The Zebra.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In preparation for tax day on April 15, we looked at the size of refunds in every state.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Later that month, the State Department announced a new risk indicator for its public travel advisories to warn Americans of the 35 countries and areas where they could get kidnapped when travelling.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we found the country that was the most common birthplace for foreign-born residents in each state (excluding Mexico, which was the most common country of birth for immigrants in 32 states).

Andy Kiersz/Business Insider

In May, we looked at how Costco food court menus differ around the world — see where you can get dishes like meat pies and piña colada smoothies.

Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Using Fortune’s annual list of the biggest publicly traded companies by revenue, we found the largest company based in almost every state. This map shows the top company from the list that has its headquarters in each state.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

June 20 was World Refugee Day. The Trump administration slashed the “cap” on the number of refugees accepted into the US in 2019 to 30,000, and has admitted just 18,051 as of May 31.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In June, The Atlantic reported new findings in relation to Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which vanished and crashed in 2014, killing at 239 passengers on board. This map shows the flight path before it vanished:

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

That same month, a spokesman for China’s parliament said the government will not be expanding marriage to include same-sex couples. Despite same-sex marriage being legal in the US, homosexuality is still illegal in 35% of countries in the United Nations.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

At least 13 US tourists died while staying at all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic since June 2018. Most of them died from heart attacks, pulmonary edemas, or other apparent natural causes.

Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

The total number of nuclear weapons fell from 14,465 in 2018 to about 13,885 this year, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) 2019 yearbook, which was released in June.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In July, migrant detention centres in the US came under fire for their ‘horrifying’ conditions — and there’s at least one in every state. This map shows which have the most:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In honour of the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing on July 20, we mapped the US cities that produce the most astronauts.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

As of August, chronic wasting disease, also known as “zombie deer disease,” had officially spread to 24 US states.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

That same month, a number of states had proposed or enacted labelling laws that would prohibit companies from Beyond Meat to Oatly from using words like “burger” and “milk” to describe products. These are the labelling laws in every state:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

August 26 was Women’s Equality Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women’s right to vote. Even though a lot of progress has been done, the median full-time female worker makes just 80.7 cents for every dollar her male counterpart makes.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

For Labour Day, we released our first ‘wealthy weekender’s guide,’ exploring where to eat, shop, stay, and party in the Hamptons.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The fall brought abnormally hot weather to parts of the US. We tracked the temperature of the warmest fall month recorded in each state.

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

In September, we looked at Donald Trump’s $US122 million worth of personal real estate, including penthouses and beachfront mansions:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Since the US Senate confirmed two of Trump’s solidly conservative Supreme Court nominees, many abortion-rights advocates fear Roe v. Wade is at risk of being overturned. If that were to happen this is how each state’s laws could affect abortion rights:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In September, we followed up on our earlier reports that Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet flew from Paris to somewhere over the Arabian Peninsula in 2016. Newly located flight data shows that Epstein’s Gulfstream GV-SP landed in Riyadh at King Khalid International, the main airport of the Saudi Arabian capital.

Shayanne Gal/Insider

President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to pull US forces from Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria, which Turkey threatens to invade, cast renewed attention on Syria’s territorial divisions. These are the major forces that control Syria, as of October:

Skye Gould/Business Insider

In November, we launched our series on London’s The Bishops Avenue — also known as “Billionaires Row” — a street of 66 mansions worth a combined $US620 million.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

As of November 14, at least 42 people have died from a mysterious lung illness linked to vaping. Here’s where they’re all from:

Skye Gould/Business Insider

As of December 1, legal marijuana sales began in Michigan. Marijuana is now legal in 11 states for adults over the age of 21, and legal for medical use in 33 states.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Trump hasn’t ruled out plans to slap more tariffs on China in December — this map show which states could be hit the hardest:

In preparation for the 2020 elections, we mapped the the full calendar for each state’s primary race:

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Ramin Talaie/Stringer/Getty Images; Sam Mellish/Getty Images; SOPA Images/Getty Images; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters; Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

