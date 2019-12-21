30 illustrations that tell the biggest stories of 2019

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Throughout the year, Business Insider’s graphics team is challenged to bring stories to life through illustration.

From the horrifying backstory of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder to the shipping wars between Amazon and Walmart, we’ve visualized hundreds of stories this year. Our favourites include the family behind In-N-Out donating to Trump, our look inside Facebook’s security efforts to protect their workers, and Uber and Lyft’s race to go public.

Keep scrolling to check out all of our highlights from 2019.

Relatives of China’s oppressed Muslim minority are getting blocked online by their own family members, who are terrified to even tell them how bad their lives are.

The mystery of MH370 remains 5 years later — here are all the theories, dead ends, and unanswered questions from the most bizarre airline disaster of the century.

We tallied up all the votes the 2020 Democratic contenders have ever won on their own, and Joe Biden is near the bottom.

The UK porn block is being delayed. Again.

These are the 130 current members of Congress who have doubted or denied climate change.

LuLaRoe’s founders have been linked to 31 LLCs set up during the last 3 years — and a lawsuit alleges they’re attempting to shield assets like a Gulfstream jet, a ranch in Wyoming, and a world-record-breaking supercar named Ruthie.

SHIPPING WARS: Walmart blows Amazon out of the water with its own free, next-day delivery.

Trump has targeted at least 21 companies with calls for boycotts, threats of taxes, and other ominous warnings — see the list.

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of sex trafficking young girls on his mysterious private island. Over 40 years ago, a different millionaire escaped justice in a stunningly similar case.

Social media is making it even harder to work in stores and restaurants.

The story of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and how the world looked the other way.

The mysterious family behind In-N-Out has donated more than $US15,000 to Trump and the GOP since 2016.

Investors just bet $US2.4 billion that your gut is the next frontier for the hottest part of healthcare.

From Donald Trump to Bernie Sanders, here’s how much every 2020 presidential candidate has gotten from the healthcare industry.

5 charts that show how truly awful Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the Champions League this year.

THE APPLE STORE WORLD TOUR: From Albuquerque to Zurich, here’s a look at every Apple Store across the globe.

Amazon and Hulu’s algorithms are recommending conspiracy theory films, and the consequences could be more serious than you might think.

Car-bomb fears and stolen prototypes: Inside Facebook’s efforts to protect its 80,000 workers around the globe.

Cyberattacks are the newest frontier of war and can strike harder than a natural disaster. Here’s why the US could struggle to cope if it got hit.

Google employees are speaking out using the hashtag ‘NoPrideInYT’ after YouTube was slow to punish a right-wing creator for using homophobic slurs.

Facebook and Instagram have been crashing far more over the last year, and here’s the data to prove it.

Facebook is reviewing hundreds of its official ‘Facebook Marketing Partners’ over Instagram data-scraping issues.

The founders of a billion-dollar Israeli spyware startup accused of helping Saudi Arabia attack dissidents are funding a web of new companies that hack into smart speakers, routers, and other devices.

Lyft will be the first ride-hailing company to go public. Here’s how its numbers compare to Uber.

Furious Peloton members are skewering the company’s delivery partner over broken $US2,000 bikes and scratched hardwood floors — and the company is starting to take note.

‘Sexy nurse’ costumes demean one of the most in-demand professions in American life — and they’re a bestseller on Amazon right now.

Here are the power players at Amazon and Microsoft who will play a key role in their battles over the government cloud market, which could be worth $US100 billion.

The WeWork S-1t show, Citadel cuts after compliance breach, and Best Buy’s healthcare plans.

McDonald’s black franchisees are fighting to earn as much as their white counterparts.

Michael Bloomberg built a $US54 billion company. For 2 decades, women who worked there have called it a toxic, sexually charged nightmare.

