A multi-billion-dollar futuristic city will host the 2017 World's Expo -- take a look inside

Next year, approximately four million people from around the world will flock to Astana,

Kazakhstan for the 2017 World’s Expo. Taking place from June 10 to September 10, the international conference will explore innovations in sustainable energy.

In preparation for the event, part of Astana is transforming into a glimmering, futuristic city, designed by Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture.

The 18.7 million-square-foot master plan — which features a citywide smart grid as well as buildings powered by solar panels, wind turbines, and a citywide smart grid — incorporates the 2017 Expo’s theme. The design, dubbed Astana Expo City 2017, calls for schools, parks, a hotel, offices, an arts center, a 1,000-seat theatre, and 700 residential units.

As The Atlantic notes, estimates for the project’s cost vary widely. Transforming Astana has cost the Asian nation approximately $10 to $30 billion, and the upcoming Expo has only resulted in additional construction and expense.

Astana Expo City will extend over 18.7 million square feet of Astana, Kazakhstan, which makes up a small portion of the city. The design revolves around a massive, glowing orb that looks like a disco ball. Called the Kazakhstan Pavilion, the five-story space will host all kinds of events. Toward the top of the sphere, there will be two wind turbines that will generate electricity. 28 additional buildings will surround the sphere, including a science center, a 1,000-seat theatre, galleries, educational facilities, hotels, offices, and 700 residential units. The Astana Art Center -- a grassy, sloped building next to the sphere -- will take in 1,000 people per hour when the expo starts next June. The Art Center will house two gallery spaces for large-scale works. The project focuses on using renewable energy, like solar and wind, to power the buildings. The Energy Hall will feature high-performance glazing on its windows for better insulation as well as lighting that will dim based on the amount of natural sunlight available. Half of the roof will also be covered in solar panels. According to the plan, 100% of the structures' non-potable water will be recycled, and 24% of their energy consumption will be supplied by solar or wind, thanks to a central smart grid. The design also calls for a new bus route, which will travel to a hospital, university, and airport in the city. Even after the Expo, Astana residents will continue to work and live in the shiny, new facilities.

