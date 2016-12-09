A serene green was named the official colour of 2017 because the world is 'very stressful and very tense'

Pantone Greenery, the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2017.

Due to the world’s current political climate, you might be feeling anxious or stressed going into 2017.

But the team at the Pantone Colour Institute wants you to take a deep breath. Pantone, which considers itself the “global colour authority,” has just announced that a relaxing shade of green, called Greenery, is the 2017 Colour of the Year. The institute suggests the colour will soon be everywhere.

“We know what kind of world we are living in: one that is very stressful and very tense,” Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, told The New York Times. “This is the colour of hopefulness, and of our connection to nature. It speaks to what we call the ‘re’ words: regenerate, refresh, revitalize, renew. Every spring we enter a new cycle, and new shoots come from the ground. It is something life affirming to look forward to.”

To pick the Colour of the Year, Pantone’s committee of colour experts looks for trends in fashion, the entertainment industry, new art collections, popular travel destinations, and technology.

Pantone named Serenity and Rose Quartz as the Colours of the Year for 2016, the first time two were crowned at once.

Getty Images A model walks the runway in the Agatha Ruiz De La Prada show during Milan Fashion Week in 2009.

As ideological divisions feel magnified following Brexit and the election of Donald Trump, greenery offers the prospect of starting fresh, Pantone writes.

Reflecting the colour of foliage, Greenery, also known as Pantone 15-0343, symbolises new beginnings, according to Pantone. To make it, you must mix the opposite colours of yellow and blue — a combination Eiseman described

as a “complex marriage.”

NOW WATCH: An artist creates explosions of colour with droplets of watercolor paint



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.