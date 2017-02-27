All the looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet

Carrie Wittmer
Emma StoneGetty Images

Hollywood’s finest came out for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stars on the red carpet include Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe (it’s her first Oscars), Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel.

Silver, gold, and white gowns turned out to be one of the biggest trends of the night.

See the best looks from actors and celebrities:

Felicity Jones

Getty/Frazer Harrison

Isabelle Huppert

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jackie Chan

Getty/Frazer Harrison

Taraji P. Henson

Getty Images

Viggo Mortensen

Getty/Frazer Harrison

Riz Ahmed

Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Getty/Frazer Harrison

Emma Roberts

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

Getty Images

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Getty Images

Ruth Negga

Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend

Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Getty Images

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Getty Images

Ava DuvVernay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dev Patel and Anita Patel

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Getty Images

Scarlet Johansson

Getty Images

Emma Stone

Getty Images

Viola Davis

Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

Getty Images

Naomie Harris

Getty Images
Getty Images

Halle Berry

Getty Images

Casey Affleck

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Getty Images

Chris Evans

Getty Images

Busy Phillips

Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

Getty Images

Jeremy Renner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

