All the looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet

Hollywood’s finest came out for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stars on the red carpet include Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe (it’s her first Oscars), Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel.

Silver, gold, and white gowns turned out to be one of the biggest trends of the night.

See the best looks from actors and celebrities:

Felicity Jones Getty/Frazer Harrison Isabelle Huppert Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jackie Chan Getty/Frazer Harrison Taraji P. Henson Getty Images Viggo Mortensen Getty/Frazer Harrison Riz Ahmed Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld Getty/Frazer Harrison Emma Roberts Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Octavia Spencer Getty Images Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Getty Images Ruth Negga Getty Images Andrew Garfield Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend Getty Images Kirsten Dunst Getty Images Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Getty Images Ava DuvVernay Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dev Patel and Anita Patel Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Getty Images Janelle Monae Getty Images Michelle Williams Getty Images Scarlet Johansson Getty Images Emma Stone Getty Images Viola Davis Getty Images Charlize Theron Getty Images Alicia Vikander Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ryan Gosling Getty Images Naomie Harris Getty Images Getty Images Halle Berry Getty Images Casey Affleck Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Getty Images Chris Evans Getty Images Busy Phillips Getty Images Meryl Streep Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kate McKinnon Getty Images Jeremy Renner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

