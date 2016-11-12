Expect new iPads in March with 'borderless' screens

Apple is preparing new iPads for a launch in March, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Christopher Hemmelgarn wrote in a note distributed to clients on Friday.

The analysts cite supply chain sources spoken to during a trip to Asia.

“New iPads in March — Bezel-less [like the upcoming iPhone] — We expect the 9.7″ to move to a low-cost model, a refresh of the 12.9″ pro and a new 10.9″, which is likely the same physical size as the 9.7″ but with a borderless screen,” the analysts wrote.

A March iPad launch lines up with predictions previously made by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He predicted a 10.5-inch iPad next year, along with a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad.

Kuo expects iPads to get new OLED screen technology, which has better colour and quality, in 2018, instead of next year.

Currently, iPads come in three sizes: the iPad Mini, with a 7.9-inch screen; the classic iPad, with a 9.7-inch screen; and the largest iPad, the iPad Pro, which sports a 12.9-inch screen.

The analysts also had some iPhone 8 predictions based on their trip to Asia. (Check them out here).

We’re expecting a big refresh to Apple’s iOS product lines next year to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Next year’s Apple devices are shaping up to have bigger screens in the same size devices, thanks to smaller bezels.

