Beyoncé tops the list of 2017 Grammy nominees -- see the full list

In a year when everything seemed to go right for

Beyoncé, the artist has nabbed the most nominations in the 2017 Grammy nominations that came out Tuesday morning. She leads with nine nominations while Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West each have eight.

The album of the year category is crowded with the biggest pop stars of the moment: In addition to Beyoncé, Adele, Justin Bieber, and Drake, plus the country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, looking a little out of his element. Rihanna and Drake share a nomination for record of the year meanwhile, for their No. 1 hit collaboration “Work.”

Chance the Rapper, who released his album via streaming only, got seven Grammy nominations in his first time on the list, including rap performance and best new artist, after the voting body behind the Grammys changed the rules to allow for streaming works. It’s being seen as a move to embrace how people consume music today in awards that are often criticised for being antiquated.

In case you’re wondering why Frank Ocean is absent for his own streaming album “Blonde,” the singer refused to submit it for consideration.

You can see the major nominations below and check out more at Grammy.com.

Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year:

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year:

“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Vocal Album:

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Dance/Electric Album:

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

Best Rock Album:

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best Rap Performance:

“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” — Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Colour” — Keith Urban

