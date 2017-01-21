I went to the 2017 Detroit auto show and saw a lot more than just cool cars

Yes, first and foremost, auto shows are about cars.

At the 2017 Detroit auto show — officially known as the North American International Auto Show — I saw plenty of those. Concept cars. New cars. Old cars. Plus SUVs and pickups.

But that wasn’t all I saw.

Have a closer look — the Detroit auto show runs through Jan. 22 at Cobo Hall in downtown Motown:

The mighty Cobo Hall in downtown Detroit, the show's home. Matthew DeBord/BI This is where you go for Motown's finest shoe shine. Matthew DeBord/BI There's a huge statue of legendary Detroit Joe Louis, the Heavyweight Champion of the World. Matthew DeBord/BI Shinola is Detroit's now quite famous local watch company. Matthew DeBord/BI Everyone in town wears these timepieces and wears them proudly. Matthew DeBord/BI You can see Canada from the Detroit auto show. Also, lots of ice floating in the Detroit River. It was COLD! Matthew DeBord/BI Windsor, Ontario -- it's where the casinos are. Matthew DeBord/BI On the Detroit side, a riverboat. Matthew DeBord/BI Elio Motors brought its three-wheeled vehicle, which I checked out in New York last year. Matthew DeBord/BI Read all about it here. You couldn't swing an old catalytic converter in Cobo without hitting a coffee bar. Matthew DeBord/BI Here's another one. Matthew DeBord/BI And another. Man, does the auto industry love its caffeine. Matthew DeBord/BI Coffee -- and cookies! Matthew DeBord/BI This chap made me a lovely ... Matthew DeBord/BI ... cappuccino. Mmmm ... Matthew DeBord/BI In truth, however, I mostly drank the delicious coffee provided for the media. The best at any auto show. Matthew DeBord/BI Speaking of bests, here's the all-new Chevy Bolt EV ... Matthew DeBord/BI ... Motor Trend's Car of the Year for 2017. Matthew DeBord/BI The show is full of silly stuff, such as this meditating elf on the dash of VW's I.D. Concept bus. Matthew DeBord/BI Nothing silly about this -- it's a Ford transmission. Matthew DeBord/BI This Kia Niro set an MPG record. Matthew DeBord/BI Here's a treat: the production version of Ford's $400,000-plus GT supercar. Matthew DeBord/BI I finally got to sit inside after waiting for two years. Matthew DeBord/BI It's MUCH more snug than almost any supercar I've ever been in, and that's because ... Matthew DeBord/BI ... the GT is the road version of a race car. In fact, here's the Number 68 GT that Ford won with at the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in June 2016, repeating history after an epic victory in 1966. Matthew DeBord/BI Ford left the winning GT completely covered in dirt and crud, but it wears its racing scars defiantly. Matthew DeBord/BI The 24 h Hours of Le Mans trophy! Matthew DeBord/BI A bit more modest than the Borg Warner trophy from the Indy 500, which was also in the house. Matthew DeBord/BI I saw surprisingly few cars waiting to have the silk sheets pulled off. This was a Volvo, by the way. Matthew DeBord/BI The VLF Force 1 V10 supercar returned from 2016. This is the designer Henrik Fisker's bid to jump back into the supercar game with a gloriously over-the-top effort. Matthew DeBord/BI Another VLF car, the Destino. Matthew DeBord/BI Crash test dummy! Matthew DeBord/BI This guy's no dummy. That's me and Dr. Z -- Dieter Zetsche, the amply mustached Chairman of Volkswagen. Matthew DeBord/BI It's Bibendum, the Michelin Man. He was everywhere. Matthew DeBord/BI In some cases, he was huge. Matthew DeBord/BI In others, he was small. Matthew DeBord/BI OMG! He's actually here in the flesh! Matthew DeBord/BI But he wasn't the only exotic creature. Matthew DeBord/BI Lexus brought this insane concept car. Matthew DeBord/BI Lincoln brought its ocean-liner-evoking booth. Matthew DeBord/BI Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brought its Portal minivan concept. FCA is genuinely getting excited again about minivans, a type of vehicle that the company invented decades ago. Matthew DeBord/BI Here's a tiny Chrysler Pacifica, proving that minivans aren't just for the middle aged. Matthew DeBord/BI A pink, electric Smart car. Matthew DeBord/BI But it wasn't the only pink car -- here's a pink VW Beetle. Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan brought its Vmotion 2.0 concept car. Matthew DeBord/BI I was sort of unimpressed by the new BMW 5-Series. Matthew DeBord/BI And I didn't know what to make of Toyota's FGV Plus fuel-cell concept. It looks like an iMac from early 2000s. Matthew DeBord/BI Clay models are the final exam for aspiring car designers who want to graduate to the auto industry's big leagues. Matthew DeBord/BI Ford brought a rolling office, set up inside a Transit van. Matthew DeBord/BI Ferrari wasn't in attendance, but the new GT4 Lusso was at the Brembo booth. Matthew DeBord/BI Tail fins on a classic Chevy Bel Air. Matthew DeBord/BI A vintage Mustang. Matthew DeBord/BI The guys from CNET's Roadshow were broadcasting from the show floor. Matthew DeBord/BI That's a Chevy pickup with a big ole snowplow. A snowstorm blew in on the second media day, so this rig could have come in handy. Matthew DeBord/BI I attended a Ford dinner at Joe Louis Arena, next door to Cobo. It's the home of the Detroit Red Wings, but it's slated to be torn down. This is the view from the stage -- what Led Zeppelin would have seen if they hadn't canceled their 1980 show. Matthew DeBord/BI I don't think these drums were for a Zep cover band. Matthew DeBord/BI The Dodge Viper is hard rock expressed as an automobile. Matthew DeBord/BI This is what the skeleton of a Honda Ridgeline looks like. Matthew DeBord/BI And this is he drivetrain of a Volvo. Carmakers love to do these kinds of displays at auto shows. Matthew DeBord/BI There was even a veteran police car -- this was still belongs to the Michigan State Police. Matthew DeBord/BI Alfa Romeo's booth was pretty impressive, with lots of new vehicles headed for the USA as the brand strives to take on BMW and Mercedes. You can get ready by purchasing an Alfa Romeo Montblanc pen. Matthew DeBord/BI Night falls. That's GM world HQ -- the Renaissance Center, overlooking the Detroit River. Matthew DeBord/BI Well, another Detroit auto show in the books. See ya next year, Motown! Matthew DeBord/BI

