I went to the 2017 Detroit auto show and saw a lot more than just cool cars

Yes, first and foremost, auto shows are about cars.
At the 2017 Detroit auto show — officially known as the North American International Auto Show — I saw plenty of those. Concept cars. New cars. Old cars. Plus SUVs and pickups.
But that wasn’t all I saw.
Have a closer look — the Detroit auto show runs through Jan. 22 at Cobo Hall in downtown Motown:
You can see Canada from the Detroit auto show. Also, lots of ice floating in the Detroit River. It was COLD!
In truth, however, I mostly drank the delicious coffee provided for the media. The best at any auto show.
... the GT is the road version of a race car. In fact, here's the Number 68 GT that Ford won with at the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in June 2016, repeating history after an epic victory in 1966.
Ford left the winning GT completely covered in dirt and crud, but it wears its racing scars defiantly.
I saw surprisingly few cars waiting to have the silk sheets pulled off. This was a Volvo, by the way.
The VLF Force 1 V10 supercar returned from 2016. This is the designer Henrik Fisker's bid to jump back into the supercar game with a gloriously over-the-top effort.
This guy's no dummy. That's me and Dr. Z -- Dieter Zetsche, the amply mustached Chairman of Volkswagen.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brought its Portal minivan concept. FCA is genuinely getting excited again about minivans, a type of vehicle that the company invented decades ago.
And I didn't know what to make of Toyota's FGV Plus fuel-cell concept. It looks like an iMac from early 2000s.
Clay models are the final exam for aspiring car designers who want to graduate to the auto industry's big leagues.
That's a Chevy pickup with a big ole snowplow. A snowstorm blew in on the second media day, so this rig could have come in handy.
I attended a Ford dinner at Joe Louis Arena, next door to Cobo. It's the home of the Detroit Red Wings, but it's slated to be torn down. This is the view from the stage -- what Led Zeppelin would have seen if they hadn't canceled their 1980 show.
Alfa Romeo's booth was pretty impressive, with lots of new vehicles headed for the USA as the brand strives to take on BMW and Mercedes. You can get ready by purchasing an Alfa Romeo Montblanc pen.
