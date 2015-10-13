We drove Volvo's most-advanced luxury SUV ever from LA to San Francisco on one tank of gas

Bryan Logan/Business Insider

And it looks better than any SUV from BMW, Mercedes or Audi right now.

This is a reasonably quick, nimble luxury SUV. It's got the road manners of a car, so its hefty presence commands the road without overtaking it. The XC90 is not brash, it slips through traffic gracefully, without much of a fuss.

We're convinced that its supercharged and turbocharged 4-cylinder provides ample power for cruising and passing, though engine power did seem vague while climbing hills, and the expected punch of the turbocharger didn't always deliver.

The XC90's 316 horsepower is on par with your favourite SUVs in this class. The low-end BMW X5, Mercedes GLE-Class and Audi Q7 all have about that much -- give or take a few ponies, but handling is where the XC90 really shines. The car stays relatively flat in the corners, there's minimal body roll and it rotates beautifully, both at low speed and highway speed.

And ultimately, the XC90 is just a very attractive car, inside and out. Volvo took care to make this car look like it belongs in this class.

It's the tailored suit to its competitor's off-the-rack sameness, and that helps the XC90 feel like something special. Rare, even.